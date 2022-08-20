Review; Jaguar ft Ambassada’s ‘Nitume’ visuals break internet

Music Icon Ambassada is at it again. Just a few days back after releasing the visuals of his song ‘Nitume’, the internet has been buzzing nonstop.

In a record time, the song has had over 100k views on Yotube.

Very few singers across Africa have had this achievement. ‘Nitume’ is a collaboration between Ambassada and Kenyan superstar Jaguar. Music analysts up to day are wondering how talented Ambassad managed to schedule time with ever busy Jaguar.

It should be remembered the singer Jaguar gave a shot at Politics and had a successful time over there. But it seems with this trending song, Jaguar wants to bounce back to music officially.

It has been widely claimed that music star Ambassada is the next big thing” in the African music industry.

Well, Listening to his song Nitume, I can now tell why these claims exist.

He approaches his music in a similar style that is rare, going with easily memorable tunes and a remarkably good groove, which seems to suggest he is influenced by the love for God.

Ambassada is a simple and down to earth singer. He wants to use his music to unite the world.

On Nitume hit song, Jaguar and Ambassada utilize their vocals in a manner that, oddly enough, brings to mind the best singers in Africa and the entire world.

When Jaguar and Ambassada are singing, you feel like they are singing with their soul. It is an oddly endearing trait, the sort of vocals you would like to hear more from.

As I mentioned earlier, ‘Nitume’carries that heady groove as the two singers execute the song pretty effectively. Placing their smoother vocals against that groove makes for a pretty groovy bit of music, and explains why they have had such a steady rise to fame.

Ambassada also tends to have a lot more to it in terms of the song writing –his songs come off as more of a message, and less of an anthem.

Simple! Nitume, is a song in which the two singers are asking God to use them or to send them to do his work.

No wonder, the song has been globally well received.

In a global effort, Ambassada has featured alongside international stars such as Black Mambazo, P. Diddy, Bono and Youssou N'Dour, and others for the recent global call to action against poverty.

A few years back, Ambassada was contracted by the biggest distribution label in East and Central Africa (Sound Africa) to record a 10 track album “Natamani” which was released in 2004 and had hits like Natamani, Watoto Inkane, Yahweh and Ebyensi.

He swept to fame with his massively successful single, Watoto Inkane featuring Grace, which advocates for children's rights. Its video, featuring Nyumbani Children’s Home, has remained a favorite on numerous African TV broadcasts. Since then, he has been a prominent figure in the African music scene.

He managed to scoop 13 nominations across Africa and became the first Ugandan to win in East Africa’s most celebrated KISIMA AWARDS, in the Best East African video category.

Click and watch the visual is Nitume here;

https://youtu.be/SOxyalTGFGA