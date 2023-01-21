Rising star Mino Mina shatters YouTube record with new track ‘Byakunywa’

Fast-rising singer Mino Mina has started the year 2023 with yet another big project, an EP comprising 6 hit songs. Using his social media platforms, he announced the good news to his fans.

”Good evening to all my country people. It’s been a long time no release any vibe for you. Today we have released our Ep with six songs. kindly request you to share it and update your social media statuses and visit all my social media platforms.God bless you all” his message to fans reads



Off his EP is “Byakunywa” a sweet love jam. Listening to the song, you get the right feeling of how good this young star. He is super talented and the way he plays around the words in the lyrics of the song amazes many. The song is currently breaking records on youtube as it is currently receiving views and shares like any other song this year.

In the hit song, the singer lays his vocals and shows off his greatest musical skills.

2023 already is considered a good year musically for Mino Mina as he has churned out a couple of bangers that his local fanbase is grooving to. He intends to keep his foot on the peddle by releasing more exciting music projects this year.



In most of his past projects, the singer keeps his songs simple but with the much-required artistry to depict his dancehall vibes.

Listen to Byakunywa lyrics here;

