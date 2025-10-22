ROAD OF DEATH! 63 Dead in Fiery K’la–Gulu Highway Bus-to-Bus Collision, Uganda’s Worst Road Crash

63 people have been confirmed dead and several others injured in a road fatal crash that occurred today, 22nd October 2025, at midnight 12:15 am at Kitaleba Village, near Asili Farm, along the Kampala-Gulu Highway, Uganda Police has confirmed.

According to police, the fatal crash involved four motor vehicles; UBF 614X, Isuzu bus (Nile Star Coaches), CGO 5132AB 07 Toyota surf, UBK 647C Tata Lorry &UAM 045V, Isuzu bus (Planet Company)

According to initial investigations, the driver of UBF 614X Isuzu bus, travelling from Kampala towards Gulu, attempted to overtake the Tata Lorry (UBK 647C) at the aforementioned location.

Advertisements

“Simultaneously, the Isuzu bus (UAM 045V), travelling from the opposite direction, was also attempting to overtake the Toyota Surf (CGO 5132AB 07). In the process, both buses met head-on during the overtaking manoeuvres. One of the drivers swerved in an attempt to avoid collision, but this resulted in a head on and side collision, causing a chain reaction that led to other vehicles losing control and overturning several times. As a result, 63 people lost lives, all occupants from involved vehicles and several others sustained injuries,” police said.

The Police and Uganda Red Cross Emergency Response Services team arrived at the scene promptly and transported the injured to Kiryandongo Hospital and other nearby medical facilities. The bodies of the deceased were conveyed to the same hospital mortuary for post-mortem and identification.

“As investigations continue, we strongly urge all motorists to exercise maximum caution on the roads, especially avoiding dangerous and careless overtaking, which remains one of the leading causes of crashes in the country. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a quick recovery to the injured.”

About Post Author