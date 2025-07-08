Road Safety : SafeBoda Leads the Way with the Yambala Helmet Yo Campaign

Road safety is not just a campaign at SafeBoda, it is part of our DNA. As Uganda’s leading transport platform and a champion of road safety, SafeBoda continues to drive change in communities through meaningful, action-driven initiatives.

This June 2025, we amplified this mission through the Yambala Helmet Yo Campaign, a bold reminder that safety on our roads starts with one simple action: wearing a helmet.

Why the Yambala Helmet Yo Campaign Was Needed

Uganda continues to grapple with high rates of road accidents, and the boda boda sector remains one of the most vulnerable. Despite helmets being mandatory, many riders and passengers still do not wear them consistently.

As Uganda’s Road Safety Champion, SafeBoda believes that leading by example is the most powerful way to drive change. Through the Yambala Helmet Yo Campaign, we sought to not only remind our drivers and passengers of the importance of safety but also reward them for doing the right thing.

Throughout June 2025, SafeBoda ran a month-long activation where drivers and passengers had a chance to win daily rewards simply by wearing their helmets, taking a selfie while on a trip, and sharing their safety commitment on social media using the hashtags #YambalaHelmet and #SafeBodaAt10.

The daily reward was 700,000 UGX shared equally between a SafeBoda driver (350,000 UGX) and a passenger (350,000 UGX) each day of June. And the grand prize was 5 million UGX at the close of the campaign; two ultimate winners walked away with 2.5 million UGX each, crowning a month of safety advocacy with a powerful celebration of community impact.

Driver Bbaale Godfrey (SB2362) and Iragaba Charles Ronald, a proactive passenger; their simple but powerful act of choosing safety every day earned them the top prize.

The Bigger Picture

The Yambala Helmet Yo Campaign is more than just a social media contest. It’s a call to action:

Action needed to normalize helmet use for both riders and passengers.

for both riders and passengers. Action required to empower boda boda riders to be safety ambassadors in their communities.

in their communities. And a reminder to ensure that the streets of Kampala and beyond are safer for all road users.

This campaign is one of the many ways SafeBoda continues to live out its commitment to road safety, community inclusion, and technology-driven impact.

