ROAD TO 2026! Arua Leaders Hail M7 for Peace and Devt Ahead of Monday Rally

Arua City, Uganda – Leaders in Arua and across West Nile have expressed gratitude to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government for delivering peace, stability, and development to the region.

The leaders spoke to journalists today, Sunday, 12th Oct, after a meeting of the NRM District Campaign Task Force in Arua City, ahead of President Museveni’s campaign rally slated for tomorrow, Monday.

Arua ready to receive Museveni

Advertisements

Hon. Atima Jackson Lee Buti, the Member of Parliament for Arua Central Division and Government Regional Whip for West Nile, said the region was fully prepared to welcome President Museveni, whom he described as “a special gift from God to Uganda.”

“As a host and NRM flag bearer, I want to welcome His Excellency to Arua and call upon all our supporters in Arua City and West Nile to come in big numbers,” Atima said.



“We are going to vote for him again because of the enormous achievements ushered in by the NRM government, especially peace and stability.”

He noted that under Museveni’s leadership, Uganda has enjoyed unprecedented peace that has allowed citizens to engage in business, travel freely, and live without fear.

“That peace alone is enough reason to continuously vote for him,” he emphasized.

Atima also pointed to major infrastructure improvements, including the tarmacked roads and modern street lighting that have transformed Arua City’s appearance.

“If you go to the city centre, you see paved roads and street lights — it feels like you are in London,” he remarked.

He further praised the government for extending the national electricity grid to West Nile for the first time in over a century.

“Because of the good leadership of President Museveni, we were connected to the national grid in August last year. This is boosting industrial growth in the region,” Atima said.

In the health sector, he highlighted the establishment of two regional referral hospitals in West Nile — in Arua and Yumbe — and the construction of new medical infrastructure including blood banks, ICUs, and OPD blocks.

He also lauded the Parish Development Model (PDM) for empowering communities economically.

“Arua City alone has received over 16 billion shillings through PDM, positively impacting household incomes,” he said, adding that the region is committed to giving Museveni over 99% of the vote.

Vurra speaks out

Lenia Charity Kevin, the NRM flag bearer for Vurra County, echoed Atima’s sentiments, noting that the connection to the national grid was a game-changer for the region.

She urged government to attract more investors to boost industrialization and create jobs for young people.



“We are grateful for the electricity, but now we need industries so that our youth can get employment,” Lenia said.

“We also request for a major skilling hub in Arua District to supplement the one in Zombo.”

She called for government support toward farming cooperatives and value addition, noting that Vurra is a food basket for West Nile.

“Our farmers need better tools, cooperative support, and access to markets,” she said.

Lenia also highlighted the need for a referral hospital in Arua District to complement the one in the city.

“Our population is big, and a second referral hospital would greatly improve access to health services,” she noted.

On wealth creation, she commended the PDM initiative but encouraged leaders to mobilize more households to participate.

“We still have challenges of low household income, but PDM is already making a difference. We must get more people involved,” she said.

NRM’s stronghold in West Nile

The NRM Director of Finance, Hajjat Medina Naham Ojale, said all preparations were complete for Monday’s rallies in Madi-Okollo and Arua City, with massive crowds expected.

“We are hosting three in one — the President, the NRM Chairman, and the Presidential Candidate — all in His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni,” she said.



“The enthusiasm here is overwhelming. People are ready to receive him massively.”

Hajjat Medina noted that West Nile has reaped greatly from NRM’s leadership in areas such as peace, road infrastructure, power connectivity, and health services.

“Because of President Museveni, we now have peace and security. In neighboring Congo and South Sudan, people cannot sleep peacefully, but our people here are safe,” she said.

“We have tarmac connecting us to Kampala, factories creating jobs, and two regional referral hospitals — in Arua and Yumbe. Which other region in Uganda has that?”

She added that the PDM funds — with each parish receiving Shs 100 million — have transformed livelihoods across the sub-region.

She also praised government compensation for tobacco farmers and ex-servicemen, calling it a long-awaited relief for affected communities.

“The people of West Nile are saying we are done with parties that don’t bring development,” she declared.

“When you move around, you don’t see NUP or FDC. People only know NRM.”

Hajjat Medina predicted a massive show of support at Monday’s rallies.

“Out of 1.4 million voters in West Nile, our people have pledged 1.3 million votes for Mzee Museveni. The region is fully mobilized and ready,” she said.

About Post Author