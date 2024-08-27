ROAD TO 2026! Corruption case back to haunt Rubabo NRM MP aspirant Mpitsi

RUKUNGIRI –As 2026-2031 general elections we draw closer, political temperatures in the southwestern district of Rukungiri are currently raising all kinds of dust. The candidature of one Lawrence Mujuni Mpitsi, being haunted by his past corruption cases.

A fresh wound has been drawn from a case he was involved in at Uganda Equal Opportunities Commission (UEOC) as a secretary.

Mpitsi was jointly charged together with his then boss Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi and others including Agnes Enid Kamahoro, Moses Mugabe, Ronnie Kwesiga, Manasseh Kwihangana, Harriet Byangire, Evans Jjemba, Sarah Nassanga and Sunday Nicholas Olwor.

The prosecution alleged that the accused to steal money which they accessed by the virtue of the different offices they held. The money was obtained between January and December 2018 as per diem for editing and drafting Equal Opportunities Commission HIV/AIDS workplace policy, yet none of the officials were entitled to it.

The prosecution alleged that the per diem was acquired by Kamahoro, the senior personal secretary Equal Opportunities Commission and was later irregularly approved by Mujuni, the secretary to the Commission which caused a financial loss to the government. Part of the stolen funds had been earmarked for sensitization on equity and rights issues in lower local governments in Karamoja region. CHARGE SHEET HERE Docu

This has mooted a lot of rubble dust and eyebrows from both his supporters and opponents, mostly the elites who access social media saying it’s indeed uncouth to send such a fellow to Parliament come 2026. It is now growing pathetic into the veins of his diehards hence escalating to simultaneous verbal exchanges.

These exchanges are said to have now penetrated down to grassroots where real voters, despite Mpitsi’s silence. Reliable information from his close associates says, at first Mpitsi was not seriously for elections but to attract the appointment authority for another position.

Though other naysayers allege that Mpitsi would not attract the eye of appointing authority because of his tainted past. Mpitsi has been in different offices across East Africa. These are; Secretary to the Equal Opportunities Commission, University Secretary/Accounting Officer at Mbarara University of Science and Technology, and Director of East African Community Affairs at the Ministry of East African Community Affairs among others.

Mpitsi has since attracted sympathy from his two home Sub-counties of Nyakishenye and Nyarushanje which are predominantly the Bakiga (tribesmen). And the outbursts are said to be originating from Sub-counties of Kebisoni and Buyanja dominated by Bangalore-Bahororo where his focal challenger is born (Alex Bob Rugonde). It also said that he’s the person behind the resurrection of corruption cases against Mpitsi.

These two seem to be conquering the ground and are rumoured to be very financially equipped and if one wins NRM primaries could give a bloody nose to FDC’s Namanya Naboth who will be seeking his second term.

Digging into these political animals, we learnt that both have been government workers and have vowed not to relent but hook out this NRM ticket which is the first leg to the Parliament of Uganda.

Brief Profile

Alex Bob Rugonde, young and vibrant, is a former employee of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority(UCDA) and born in Nyakiju, Buyanja sub-county.

He retired from his job late last year to cut his first political card.

Lawrence Mujuni Mpitsi, is a born of Nyakisorooza Trading Centre Nyakishenyi Sub-country.

He has served Uganda in different positions of; Secretary to the Equal Opportunities Commission, University Secretary/Accounting Officer at Mbarara University of Science and Technology, and Director of East African Community Affairs at the Ministry of East African Community Affairs. It is his first slide in politics and he has quickly gained popularity.

Rukungiri District, has got three direct elective parliamentary positions; Rujumbura constituency, Rukungiri Municipality, Rubabo County. As we talk now, the political environment in Rubabo is tense, raising tempers and kinds of dust. The seat has attracted over 10 NRM aspiring candidates who will wait for their fate in the incoming NRM primaries. Among these include; David Tushabomwe Ndindi, Mathius Mwesigwa Rwabugumi, Alex Bob Rugonde, Andrew Niwabaire, Ernest Katara, Doreen Busingye, Mujuni Lawrence Mpitsi, Moses Atamba Biretwaho and Nasasira Edmond among others since the NRM D-day has not yet been announced. Our foot soldiers will keep tabs on what will shape Rubabo’s political landscape ahead of 2026 general elections.

