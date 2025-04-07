ROAD TO 2026: E’bbe Airport Clearing Boss Returns To Politics after 4yrs in political sabbatical

The Entebbe International Airport famous clearing agent, Stanley Namayirira Salongo Kapere is back in politics after 4years in political sabbatical. Namayirira who was the LC3 Chairperson for Entebbe Division ‘B’ for only one term decided to quit politics after the expiry of his term in 2021, and embarked on concentrating on his clearing agent business . In 2016 general elections, he stood on Democratic Party ticket but this time round he has chosen to run on National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket and he has vowed to unseat Entebbe Mayor Fabrice Brad Rulinda.

So far, the Entebbe Municipality mayoral seat has attracted eight candidates and they include NRM’S Micheal Mutebi, DP’S Shafic Serwadda, FDC’s Ronald Serunjogi, FDC’s Patrick Sewanyana, NUP’s Stanley Namayirira, NUP’s Charles Kabwama, NRM’s Kashilingi Byamukama, and Fabrice Brad Rulinda –the incumbent mayor.

Sources close to the wealthy Airport clearing agent told us that prior to the 2021 mayoral polls, he had planned to run for mayorship but later the former Mayor Vincent Kayanja requested him to allow him run for another term but unfortunately Kayanja mysteriously lost the 2021 mayoral elections to Fabrice Rulinda –the incumbent mayor.

Sources within National Unity Platform (NUP) told us that Stanley Namayirira stands higher chances to win the NUP party ticket which his young brother Charles Kabwama is also competing for. Namayirira and his young brother ever since they announced their candidature for mayorship both of them are rumored to be at crossroad since they are vying for the same party ticket.

As we talk, Namayirira has started campaigning secretly and these days he is regular on social functions and funerals.

