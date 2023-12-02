ROAD TO 2026! Enid Origumisiriza succumbs to pressure, makes a U-turn and declares to stand for woman Mp Kabale district

Advertisements

After losing in the 2021 elections, Origumisiriza, religious as she is, described politics as evil and vowed never to contest again.

Our snoops torched into reasons for her recent chameleon-like behaviour and rather found out that a handful of men on Rugarama Hill for reasons best known to them need her back in this election by hook or crook.

As we write, Origumisiriza is now calling influential people one by one telling them of how she has been forced to stand and has no choice but to succumb.

“Some forces are from top management of the affairs of my faith, I don’t want to be harassed by my church,” she confided.

More sources whispered to this publication that the Bishop, together with members of the top management at Rugarama based Diocese find Enid so dear to them that they skip a few heart beats if she doesn’t appear on the ballot 2026.

Kabale District, Rubanda District have two rival religions that constantly fight for political power. This is historical but also majorly because these political leaders contribute hefty sums to their faith based institutions.

About four people will be fighting for the Kabale District woman MP seat— the incumbent Catherine Ndamira (Catholic), Enid Origumisiriza (Anglican), Grace Ankunda Bekunda (Anglican) & Immaculate Kaggwa (Catholic).

The temperatures are high especially between Enid and Grace both of the Anglican faith because according to Grace, she sought Enid's consent before declaring her intentions but to imagine that she has turned against her own word is total betrayal and lack of respect for the faith she professes.

