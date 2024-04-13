ROAD TO 2026: Ex-MUBS Gender Minister joins Eastern Youth MP race

Former Makerere University Business School (MUBS) guild Minister for Gender, Miriam Apolot has signaled she will be joining the race for eastern youth Member of Parliament.

Apolot who equally served as Speaker of MUBS Christian Union is a daughter to the late Rev. James Peter Okello and a born of Kareu village, Nyakoi parish, Kameke Sub County in Pallisa district.

She says she wants to be a voice of the voiceless once elected because she clearly understands her electorate’s needs.

“Having grown up in these communities with the various challenges I feel I can best represent them better,” Apolot says.

She also castigates past leaders for not ably championing their electorate’s needs.

“I have come to a realization that some of the challenges the youth go through and communities at large are largely because no one has Identified them and presented them to higher levels of authority and discussion. On realising that it is possible, I was inspired to stand out and represent,” she told this publication adding that “My purpose is to serve my people and country at large. I want to bring the voice of the people who will trust me as their leader.”

She went to Nyakoi Primary school, Kameke Secondary School for O’level and Maluku Secondary school for A’ level.

She graduated in 2020 from MUBS with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (Accounting).

She equally holds a certificate in leadership from MUBS.

She is currently a CPA student at Level 2.

Her work experiences include a polling assistant, presiding officer, UBOS’s 2014 census enumerator.

She also once worked as a sub-regional coordinator – Young Life Club; a club that focused on transforming the lives of the youth and making them better people and live better lives and impact the communities positively.

It enables the youth to turn from drinking alcohol, use of drugs and embrace education and involve in constructive activities bettering their lives and impacting communities.

In 2019, she joined Cure Children’s Hospital of Uganda, a Not-for-profit Organization as an Accountant (Receivable) where she has served to date.

Apolot joins Shakila Among a granddaughter of the late major general David Oyite Ojok, a Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) chief of staff during the 2nd presidency of Dr Apollo Milton Obote, for the same seat.

Shakila, who currently represents the youth of Lira at Lira city council, is the daughter of Linda Agnes Auma, the Woman Member of Parliament for Lira District, and a biological daughter of Oyite Ojok.

He died in 1983, in a helicopter crash, together with nine other army officers while supervising operations against the National Resistance Army (NRA).

We are told Shakila is however divided between standing as NRM or independent. The confusion has reportedly been brought about by her backers and bonk mates.

