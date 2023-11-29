ROAD TO 2026! Here’s why Kyokwijuka faces uphill task in Ndorwa East

Advertisements

By Our Reporter

KABALE –As we report, the current head of communications at MTAC-Uganda, Mr. Alexander Kyokwijuka, who is plotting to unseat Hon. Wilfred Nuwagaba from Ndorwa East Mp seat could be facing a tough political strategy.

According to our moles, earlier last year, Kyokwijuka commenced a few activities in Ndorwa East constituency with; football tournaments, donating reflector jackets to Bodabodas and among others, notwithstanding promised heaven and earth. However, apparently, it is alleged that things have turned south.

Advertisements

A section of Ndorwa East electorates are currently casting dust at Kyokwijuka saying that they have found him unserious for Parliamentary seat but rather with intention of antagonising other candidates.

Some of them who preferred anonymity revealed that way back, Kyokwijuka minus being a civil servant, had been in Ndorwa East elections misleading the public on the goodness of the incumbent lawmaker Wilfred Niwagaba now wondering where he had picked an interest to stand against him.

Those from Kaharo Sub-county where Kyokwijuka has since last year and early this year been holding rallies, forging sports competitions and tournaments are not sure of his pure intentions.

They feel he is on a sabotage game.

Apparently, things have worsened in group camp as his tight pals have already got his disappointments.

A source from the camp said they were let down when their colleague, one Emmanuel Twinamatsiko alias Ndugu Emmanuel Twin vacated the camp accusing Kyokwijuka for not being straight forward.

According to insiders, on 28th October this year 2023 Ndugu Emmanuel Twin had a wedding party but Kyokwijuka failed to attend or contribute towards the same cause.

He was instead in Muyebe Parish, Buhara Sub-county for another party. Surprisingly it was his opponent Hon. Dr. Protazio Begumisa who attended and even honoured a contribution.

They revealed how Emmanuel Twin used to frequently travel to Kampala for strategic meetings with Kyokwijuka, only the latter to promise heaven and earth which have never been implemented.

This new development comes at a time when campaigns are in full gear especially in greater Kabale Districts which were carved out into three districts.

As the Kyokwijukas’ go into slumberland, incumbents are now spending most of their time in constituencies strategizing for 2026…….DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL. CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE. SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author