ROAD TO 2026: Inside Gerald Njuneki plan to kickout Gen.Otafiire from Ruhinda Mp seat

In the heart of Mitooma District, a beacon of hope rises among the youth—an aspiring leader with a fresh perspective and a fervent commitment to change. Gerald Njuneki, a dynamic and vibrant individual, has stepped forward to vie for the esteemed position of Member of Parliament, driven by a profound understanding of the challenges facing Uganda’s youth.

With a keen eye on current affairs and a deep-rooted passion for community development, Njuneki emerges as a catalyst for transformation in Ruhinda County.

Internal Affairs Minister Gen. Kahinda Otafiire is the incumbent Mp.

Amidst Uganda’s predominantly youthful population, where many struggle to eke out a living on less than $2 a day, Njuneki’s candidacy resonates with the aspirations and dreams of countless young men and women yearning for a brighter future.

Njuneki’s journey from grassroots activism to political candidacy is a testament to his unwavering commitment to service and community upliftment.

Born and raised in Mitooma District, he understands the pulse of the community and is deeply invested in its progress and prosperity.

Njuneki’s vision for Ruhinda County extends far beyond the confines of traditional politics. He envisions a community where innovation flourishes, where young minds are empowered to unleash their full potential, and where prosperity is within reach for all.

With a firm belief in the power of unity and collaboration, Njuneki invites the residents of Mitooma District to join him on this journey of progress and transformation.

Together, they can chart a new course towards a future where every youth’s voice is heard, and every dream is within grasp.

As the sun sets on Ruhinda County, a new dawn emerges—one filled with promise, opportunity, and the unwavering resolve of a young leader named Gerald Njuneki.

With a track record of community engagement and a determination to make a difference, Gerald Njuneki is poised to be a powerful voice for Ruhinda in Parliament.

His candidacy represents a beacon of hope for a brighter future for Uganda’s youth and the nation as a whole.

