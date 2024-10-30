ROAD TO 2026! Meet Ajuna, the Young Munyankole Gunning for Central Youth MP

By our reporter

Treasured Ajuna, a Munyankole from Ntungamo District, is making waves in Uganda’s political scene.

The 22-year-old candidate wants to vie for the Central Youth MP seat. Born to Mr. Mujuni Herbert and Mrs. Nahabwe Deborah, Ajuna is determined to represent the Central Youth in Parliament.

He completed his O-level at Kajjansi Progressive Secondary School and A-level at Old Kampala SS, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Business Statistics at MUBS.

Despite some controversy surrounding his candidacy due to his non-Muganda background, Ajuna has been a resident of Kansanga Kiggundu Zone since 2010, giving him intimate knowledge of Kampala’s systems and challenges faced by its youth.

Ajuna’s manifesto focuses on: Fighting Unemployment: Through vocational skills training to equip youths for the job market.

Mental Health: Constructing more mental health hospitals, beyond the sole existing facility, Butabika, to support drug addicts and those struggling with mental health issues.

Education Reform: Easing the education system by addressing high fees and implementing a specialized curriculum that caters to individual interests.

Currently, Agnes Kirabo (who also has a non-Muganda background) holds the Central Youth MP seat, having won the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries in 2021. Will Ajuna follow suit?

