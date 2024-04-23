ROAD TO 2026: Minister Baryomunsi dares Kanungu LC5 boss

By Moses Agaba

Kanungu

As 2026 general elections get closer, a bitter row has erupted between Dr Chris Baryomunsi the Minister of Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance who is also the Kinkiizi East Member of Parliament and Eng Sam Arinaitwe Kajojo, the Kanungu District LC5 chairman.

Eng Kajojo wants to upgrade from LC5 chairman to MP and he has pointed fingers at Baryomunsi’s seat.

Eng Kajojo subscribes to the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) under the chairmanship of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba where he is the deputy coordinator of Kigezi sub region.

On Saturday during the handover of 80 sewing machines and 50m beds to his constituents at Kihanda in Kirima Sub County Dr Baryomunsi had no kind words for Eng.Kajojo.

He wondered how Eng.Kajojo who has failed to serve the people of Kanungu as LC5 chair will be able to serve them as an MP.

“He has failed. Let him go back from where he came from. If I may ask what has he done for the district ever since he was elected? We allocate a lot of money but see now service delivery has failed in the district under his watch. The roads are impassable. He is instead spending most of the time fighting with civil servants over trivial things,” said Dr Baryomunsi.

The minister further alleged that Eng.Kajojo and other people connived and misused money meant for nursery beds for tea farmers.

That they had also allegedly connived with some people who wanted to take Dr Hamlet Mbabazi Kabushenga’s property but thank God he (Baryomunsi) intervened.

“When I made him [Eng.Kajojo] and his group to vomit Hamlet property that they had wanted to take away from him, it never made him happy and he has now begun moving around talking ill of me. Why can’t he come and say all that when I am around. Those that can get to him tell him to always speak all that in my presence,” charged Baryomunsi dared.

Kajojo is not the only LC5 chairperson from the Kigezi sub region that has declared his intentions to stand for MP seat.

Abel Bizimana, the Kisoro LC5 boss has also declared his move for Bufumbira south MP seat.

In the 2021 elections the then Rubanda LC5 boss Kenneth Jogo Biryabarema stood for the Rubanda East but lost to Henry Musasizi, the State Minister of Finance (General Duties).

Still in 2021 then Rukiga LC5 boss Dr Alexander Kampikaho also went for Rukiga county MP seats but lost.