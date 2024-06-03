ROAD TO 2026! Minister Muyingo to retire from politics

The State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysestom Muyingo has expressed his plans to retire from politics.

This publication has learnt that Muyingo has already revealed his retirement plans to family members and close friends.

We are told he wants to prioritise his family, health and education business.

His impending retirement from active politics means he will not be available as a candidate in 2026 elections, according to sources.

Muyingo is among the victims of Bobi Wine’s People Power wave Movement wave.

Since 2011, he has been serving as a Member of Parliament for Bamunanika County, Luweero District.

But in the 2021 general elections he lost the seat to his former campaign manager and personal assistant, Robert Ssekitoleko who ran on the National Unity Platform party ticket.

President Museveni however, maintained him in the cabinet.

We are also told he has since fallen out with the powers that be including a top female minister but this is a story for another day.

He previously served as the State Minister for Primary Education from 1 March 2015 until 5 June 2016.

Before that, from 27 May 2011 until 1 March 2015, he served as the State Minister for Higher Education, having replaced Mwesigwa Rukutana in May 2011.

