A storm is brewing within the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party as district chairpersons, led by Kimamati Paul, who is their publicity Secretary and the chairman of NRM Bulambuli, prepare to demonstrate against their National Chairman, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The chairpersons claim they have been excluded from national meetings throughout the ending term, sparking concerns about their fate and the party’s future.

The demonstration comes at a time when the chairpersons’ term of office has expired, leaving their status uncertain. According to Kimamati, there is a growing sense of panic within the party, with many fearing that the NRM may not survive beyond 2031. This panic has led some chairpersons to consider influencing the creation of another party that would safeguard their interests.

However, critics argue that these chairpersons have lost touch with their constituents and are seeking a way out. In Bulambuli, for instance, Kimamati’s leadership has been marred by controversy, with allegations of land theft and factionalism within the party. His tenure has been marked by a breakdown in relationships between key party members, including Hon. Muloni Irene and Hon. Mudimi Inyasio Womakuyu.

Mudimi, who has been a vocal critic of Kimamati’s leadership, is now seeking the position of party chairman. His goal is to lobby for projects that benefit his community, including value addition on maize production and the establishment of a cement factory to cut off these Mable ferrying trucks that have become a menace on our roads. Mudimi’s intentions may be well-meaning, but his decision to run for party chairman has raised concerns about the balance of power in the district.

Given the fractured nature of Bulambuli politics, some argue that the position of party chairman should be reserved for a candidate from lower Bulambuli. This has led to calls for Mudimi to reconsider his decision and support a younger, more enterprising candidate, such as Mr. Mungoma Mike Matepe of Buyaga Town Council.

Mike, the young and enterprising graduate candidate from Buyaga Town Council, is being touted as a potential game-changer for the NRM party in Bulambuli. As a leader, he possesses key qualities such as emotional intelligence, effective communication, and strategic thinking. His ability to connect with people, communicate clearly, and think critically would serve him well in building bridges within the party and driving progress with the potential of helping to consolidate the party’s achievements over the past 40 years while addressing the concerns of a new generation of voters.

As the NRM chairpersons prepare to demonstrate against President Museveni, it remains to be seen how the party will respond to their demands. One thing is clear, however: the NRM is at a crossroads, and the decisions made in the coming weeks and months will shape the party’s future for years to come.

The NRM’s History and Ideology

The National Resistance Movement has a rich history that dates back to the 1960s. The party’s precursors, including the student movement and old parties like the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) and the Democratic Party (DP), laid the groundwork for the NRM’s formation.

The NRM’s ideology is rooted in social democracy and liberation. The party’s founding principles include the fight against sectarianism, suppression, and marginalization. Over the years, the NRM has worked to consolidate its power and transform Uganda’s socio-economic landscape.

Moving forward, as the NRM navigates this critical juncture, it is essential that the party’s leaders take a step back and reflect on their actions. The demonstration by district chairpersons is a clear indication that something is amiss within the party.

