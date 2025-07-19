ROAD TO 2026! NRM Fronts Emaju to End Elijah Okuppa’s Political Dominance in Serere

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) voters in Serere district and in particular Kasilo County, are banking on their son, Emaju Peter Paul aka EPP to end opposition stalwart Elijah Okupa’s political dominance in the region.

During Thursday, July 14, party primaries, Emaju garnered 9,420 votes (65.5%) to clinch victory. His only opponent Moses Edonu scored 4,951 votes (34.5%).

Okuppa has been the area MP since 2001.

His opponents claim the incumbent has outlived his political welcome. They say it is time the people of Kasilo find a new leader to represent them in Parliament.

Okupa previously belonged to Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, but following the exit of Gen Mugisha Muntu ahead of 2021 polls, he decided to stand as independent and won.

In the 2021 elections, he managed to poll 6,415 votes, with his closest challenger, James Emaju of FDC, polling 4,572 votes. Moses Edonu then represented NRM and came third with 3,522 votes. George Emmanuel Owanyi (Ind) managed 3,477 votes, Sam Kolou (Ind) polled 470 votes and Sam Enyutu of the National Unity Platform (NUP) garnered 137 votes.

According to watchers, Okuppa will need to attract new voters to defeat Emaju in the general elections, given the latter’s significant win in the NRM primaries

Emaju’s vote tally of 9,420 in NRM primaries is higher than what Okuppa got in 2021 polls-6,415.

If the same NRM voters decide to turn in the general elections then Okuppa has to work very hard to attract new voters in order to defeat the NRM candidate going by his 2021 scores, opines a local political observer.

Emaju, a banker and farmer says he aims to unite the community and rebuild from the ground up, citing a lack of notable achievements by Okuppa in the past 25 years

