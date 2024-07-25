ROAD TO 2026! Seninde tipped for NRM SG job

Rosemary Seninde, the director of mobilization at the National Resistance Movement (NRM) secretariat is being vetted for the Secretary General post currently held by Richard Todwong.

Sources say the NRM national chairman, Gen (Rtd) Yoweri Museveni is silently realigning his troops at all fronts ahead of 2026 elections.

We are told he trusts Seninde for being honest, incorruptible and a good mobiliser.

The recent Museveni appreciation (for his achievements and legacy) ceremony at Kololo which was coordinated by Seninde reportedly proved all haters wrong and Gen. Museveni was reportedly impressed.

We are told a section of NRM secretariat top officials who feel threatened by Seninde’s shining star fought hard to fail this function but failed.

Some reportedly alerted the president’s handlers that Seninde had no capacity to pull a huge crowd worth Museveni’s attention and in the grand scheme of things they never wanted the President to attend in person claiming he would be humiliated by a small crowd turn up.

At some point her haters at NRM secretariat reportedly started spreading fake information that Seninde had been bankrolled with billions and they thus incited NRM supporters to mob her for transport refund after the ceremony.

Seninde however debunked this insisting that Ugandans who attended this event were doing so within the ambit of the ‘Nyekundiire’ spirit.

‘Nyekundiire’ is a Runyankore concept which implies patriotic voluntarism.

She appealed to President Museveni to remember the patriotic cadres who voluntarily put this event together.

We are told all finance matters related to this event were directly handled by State House Comptroller to an extent that one of he invited guests, Madaraka Nyerere, the son of the founding President of Tanzania and mentor of President Museveni: Servant of God, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere had to be chased from Sheraton hotel over uncleared bills. This is a story for another day. We shall also reveal how the event’s money was shared.

Apart from Seninde, we are told Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja is also being considered for the same post.

We are told the impending reshuffle may also see National Treasurer, Barbara Nekesa Oundo not survive.

Sources say the President recently instituted a secret probe team to find out what exactly happened at her home last year when over Shs2bn went missing.

The team had to establish whether the money belonged to the party. If not, was it earned through genuine channels by her husband as claimed? Was it taxed? What are his business interests? And many other issues as we shall be subsequently reporting.

We are told this team has since reported its findings to the Principal and they are not palatable.

Insiders also tell us that top bosses are not happy with accountability reports emerging from the secretariat.

Sources further intimated to us that party EC boss Tanga Odoi is headed for another role.

The secretariat is also bracing for budget cuts following a proposal by CEC to create a vote to the Central Executive Committee out of Government funds disbursed to the NRM that will be vested in the National Vice Chairman for management and administration of party activities and accountability.

