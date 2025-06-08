ROAD TO 2026! The Power of Diversification: Will Aisha Nabulo Unite or Divide Sironko’s NRM Base?

By Geoffrey Bwayo

In Uganda’s dynamic political landscape, diversification for the party’s success is key. Ms. Aisha Nabulo Lumolo has a strategic choice to make: should she challenge Hon. Florence Nambozo Mayoga for the Sironko Woman MP seat or capitalize on Hon. Nandala Mafabi’s presidential bid and run for the Budadiri West Constituency seat?”

The recent declaration by Hon. Nandala Mafabi to contest for the presidency leaving Budadiri West Constituency comes with significant implications for Sironko District.

Advertisements

This development presents a valuable opportunity for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to strengthen its presence in the district.

Given the demographics of Sironko, where Muslims constitute a substantial majority in areas such as Sironko Town Council, greater Buyobo, and greater Bukhulo where she is married, Ms. Nabulo’s Muslim background could be a considerable asset for the NRM party.

This decision could significantly impact the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) presence in Sironko District. The rivalry between Minister Nambozo and Haji Suleiman Lumolo Mafabi, the NRM District chairperson, adds complexity to the situation.

Haji Lumolo recently retained his seat in a heated internal election, while Nambozo alleged irregularities and walked out. This internal party conflict may weaken the NRM’s position in Sironko, especially with the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) holding key District positions.

Ms. Nabulo’s Muslim background could be an asset for the NRM party, given the substantial Muslim population in Sironko District. The district’s demographics are noteworthy, with Muslims constituting approximately 21% of the population, according to the 2002 Population Census percentages applied to the 2014 Population Census data.

In areas like Sironko Town Council, greater Buyobo, and greater Bukhulo, Muslims make up a significant majority, presenting a unique opportunity for the NRM to solidify its support base.So given these circumstances, it would be prudent for Ms. Nabulo Aisha Lumolo a staunch Muslim to reconsider her ambition and instead contest for the Budadiri West Constituency leadership in parliament.

By doing so, she can be contributing to the growth and strengthening of the NRM in Sironko District. This collaboration could lead to more unified and effective representation of the district’s interests at the national level.By diversifying the positions that party members seek, the NRM will achieve several benefits.

Firstly, a strong presence will be created in various spheres of governance, ensuring that the district’s development agenda are represented across different levels of government. Secondly, it will reduce the risk of vote splitting.Contesting against Hon. Nambozo could lead to vote splitting, ultimately benefiting other parties, such as the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

This move could undermine the party’s efforts to consolidate its support base in the district, which has been on a downward trend. In the 2021 general elections, Hon. Nambozo retained her seat as Sironko Woman MP, winning with 31,119 votes, while Ms. Nabulo secured 29,744 votes as an NRM candidate.

There are several examples worldwide where parties have strengthened their presence by diversifying the positions their members seek. In the United States, the Democratic Party’s decision to focus on congressional and state-level elections while Barack Obama was running for president in 2008 helped them maintain a strong legislative presence.

This allowed them to pass significant legislation, such as the Affordable Care Act.In the United Kingdom, the Conservative Party’s decision to focus on local council elections while Boris Johnson was running for mayor of London in 2008 helped them gain control of several key councils.

This grassroots presence ultimately contributed to their success in the 2010 general election.On the other hand, there are examples where parties have weakened themselves by having multiple members vie for the same position.

The 2000 US presidential election was a close contest between Gore, the Democratic candidate, and George W. Bush, the Republican candidate. Gore lost the election because Bush won the state of Florida by a margin of 537 votes, which secured Bush’s 271 Electoral College votes, just enough to win the presidency, although Gore won the popular vote by 543,895 votes.

The key factor that contributed to Gore’s loss, Ralph Nader, a third-party candidate, who received 97,488 votes in Florida, some analysts believed drew votes away from Gore. While not directly related to same-party candidates, vote splitting can occur when voters scatter their votes between candidates, potentially changing the outcome.

Secondly, in the primaries, Gore faced a challenge from Bill Bradley, but Gore easily secured the Democratic nomination which could also be the case with Ms. Nabulo securing the primaries since her father is the NRM Party boss in Sironko.

Thirdly, in the 2016 US presidential election, the Democratic Party’s primary contest between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders was divisive and prolonged. While both candidates had their strengths, the contest ultimately weakened the party, allowing the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, to capitalize on their divisions to win.Parties worldwide have strengthened their presence by diversifying positions their members seek.

For instance, the Democratic Party in the United States focused on congressional and state-level elections while Barack Obama was running for president in 2008, maintaining a strong legislative presence and passing significant legislation like the Affordable Care Act.

Conversely, parties have weakened themselves by having multiple members vie for the same position, as seen in the 2000 US presidential election and the 2016 Democratic Party primary contest between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.My appeal therefore is that Ms. Aisha Nabulo should rethink her ambition and consider the broader implications of her actions.

By doing so and contesting for the Budadiri West Constituency leadership, Ms. Nabulo would contribute to the growth and strengthening of the NRM party in Sironko District. This collaboration could lead to more unified and effective representation of the district’s interests at the national level, ultimately benefiting the district and its people.

The NRM would also benefit from this unity, as it would be well-positioned to tap into the significant Muslim demographic in the district and consolidate its support base.

The writer is a key opinion leader in the Elgon Zone. Tel: 0762589133

About Post Author