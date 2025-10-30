ROAD TO 2026! Tomson Bandiho storms Sheema South Mp race as Independent, vows to shake status quo

Sheema, Uganda — The political landscape of Sheema South, western Uganda, has taken a new twist following the entry of Tomson Mwesigwa Bandiho .

He was last week officially nominated to contest as an Independent candidate in the forthcoming 2026 parliamentary elections.

Speaking shortly after his nomination, Bandiho expressed gratitude to the people of Sheema South for their confidence in him, pledging to serve with integrity, commitment, and transparency.

“I am deeply humbled by the trust the people have placed in me,” he said. “My mission is to serve selflessly and ensure that the voices of our people are heard and acted upon.”

Bandiho called upon his supporters and fellow candidates to maintain peace and unity throughout the campaign period, emphasizing that political competition should not divide the community.

“We may belong to different political camps, but our goal remains the same — to develop Sheema South,” he added.

He outlined key priorities in his agenda, including improving infrastructure, healthcare, education, and youth empowerment. He also pledged to promote inclusive growth and ensure equal opportunities for all residents, regardless of social or political affiliation.

“Together, we can build a Sheema South where every citizen has a fair chance to prosper. To the youth, women, and men of Sheema South, I warmly invite you to join me on this journey. Let us harness our collective strength, promote inclusivity, and build a constituency where every individual has the opportunity to thrive and succeed,” he said.

Opinion Poll : Bandiho Takes Early Lead

Meanwhile, according to the latest Sheema District Informant opinion poll released under the banner “Sheema Decides 2026”, Bandiho is currently leading the race with 45.71% support.

The poll, described as an authentic opinion-based survey, considers community feedback, media engagements, and grassroots involvement following the NRM July 2025 primaries and post-nomination reactions.

The results are as follows: Mwesigwa Tomson Bandiho (Independent) — 45.71%: Kamuntu Ephraim (NRM) — 29.1%: Mushemeza Dickens Elijah (Independent) — 12.5%: Nuwenyesiga Emmanuel Kawengyere (Independent) — 6.1%: and Others — 6.59%

The Sheema District Informant has announced that similar constituency opinion updates will be released every 25th day of each month in the lead-up to the 2026 general elections.

Note: This poll is not a result of the Electoral Commission or any official authority. It reflects the observations and analysis of the Sheema District Informant team based on ongoing community engagement, local media participation, and social feedback.

