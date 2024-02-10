ROAD TO 2026: Tycoon Kibuuka eyes Rujumbura County

By Moses Agaba

Ambrose Kibuuka Tumwesigye a renowned Kampala based tycoon and strong supporter of MK Movement now Patriotic league Of Uganda –PLU has declared his intentions of becoming the next Member of Parliament for Rujumbura County in Rukungiri district come 2026.

Rujumbura County is represented by Security Minister and NRM Historical Rtd Major General Jim Muhwezi Katugugu.

Kibuuka played a significant role in 2021 general elections in Rukungiri district most especially Rujumbura County that has been taken over by FDC as Rujumbura County was represented by Fred Turyamuhweza of FDC, Rukungiri Municipality by FDC as well the district woman MP but NRM managed to reclaim both seats.

Kibuuka who is a notable figure in the region as he subscribes to the patriotic league of Uganda under the chairmanship of First Son and Senior Presidential advisor on special operations

0.General Muhoozi Kainerugaba and he hails from Bwambara Sub County In an interview with our reporter says that he has decided in 2026 to try the political waters and stand for the Rujumbura County Member of parliament seat.

He says that after hearing the cries of his people expressing his responsiveness to the calls, cries and frustration of his people of Rujumbura saying that he is committed to addressing them key issues like education, job creation, electricity extension, road construction, security and combating corruption.

“My people of Rujumbura, I have received numerous calls, heard your cries, heard your frustrations and desires. I have consulted my campaigners and I now would like to inform you that I am coming 2026 to fight for the people. Enough is enough See you on the ground my people We gave them enough time to develop but they did small so now it’s time for us to begin where they have stopped “. Said Kibuuka.

General Jim Muhwezi has been the Rujumbura County MP since 1996 but in 2016 he was given a political break by the voters in Rujumbura when he lost the seat to FDCs Fred Turyamuhweza but in 2021 he managed to reclaim the seat.