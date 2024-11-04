ROAD TO 2026! VP Alupo, Stanbic bank game worries minister Ogwang

Diana Ondoga, the Stanbic Bank head of Corporate Social Investment handing over a Mama kit to the Vice president Jessica Alupo during the event at Katakwi general hospital hospital in Teso Subregion.

Two weeks ago, Stanbic bank delivered a large medical consignment to Katakwi Hospital where the Vice President Jessica Alupo was the chief guest.

The consignment was an initiative of Stanbic bank Soroti branch – supported by the Regional management under the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

We have now learnt that the event sent panic and political shockwaves in the camp of Sports Minister Peter Ogwang, Ngariam County MP, Katakwi District.

Ogwang was not even invited.

The hospital is the biggest in Katakwi and serves all constituencies, but Ogwang was sidelined.

The Ogwang camp is worried that VP Alupo was trying to send a signal to Ogwang that she might back another candidate in the 2026 elections to rival his seat.

According to insider sources, Stanbic bank’s Eastern Region Management is still pushing intentions to front a candidate for Member of Parliament in Ogwang’s constituency.

Sources say the Executives of the bank were tricked to believe that the event was part of its usual Corporate Social responsibility but sources say it was a planned political move.

Indeed Peter Ochole, one of the bank’s top officials at the event was seen being recognized by VP Alupo and insiders say he could be the politically chosen one to take on Ogwang.

It goes without mention that the VP and Speaker Anita Among’s camps don’t like each other. Ogwang belongs to Among’s camp.

Electorates in Katakwi are watching the space!

