ROAD TO 2026! Why Bamasaba Should Rally Behind Hon. Nambozo for Sironko

By Bwayo Geoffrey

In Uganda’s dynamic political landscape, few leaders have consistently combined action with empathy, and influence with grassroots connection, quite like Hon. Florence Mayoga Nambozo.

Serving as Minister for Karamoja Affairs and representing the people of Sironko, Nambozo has become a steadfast pillar of development and empowerment.

Advertisements

Her story is not merely one of political success—it is a testimony to the transformative power of purpose-driven leadership.

Hon. Nambozo has accomplished what many only promise—fulfilling 100% of presidential pledges to Sironko.

Among her most impactful contributions is the donation of a fully operational ambulance, a lifeline in a region where timely medical response can mean the difference between life and death.

Unlike symbolic donations, Nambozo personally funds the ambulance’s maintenance and fuel, ensuring its consistent availability.

Her hands-on approach has saved lives, eased the strain on overstretched health centers, and elevated the standard of care in Sironko.

Long before the launch of the Parish Development Model (PDM), Hon. Nambozo had already set the pace by establishing and funding SACCOs in all 21 original sub-counties of Sironko. Each SACCO received an initial Shs 1 million, a strategic move that has had far-reaching implications for rural development.

Through these SACCOs, women, farmers, and small business owners have gained access to vital financial services—sparking entrepreneurship, reducing poverty, and fostering economic resilience in communities once overlooked by traditional financial institutions.

Nambozo’s commitment to education is deeply rooted in action. Since 2014, she has consistently provided exercise books to upper primary pupils each term, reducing the financial burden on parents and reinforcing her belief in the power of early education.

Her advocacy has led to the establishment of Buyobo and Bukhulo Seed Schools, and Dan Nabudere Technical School, a milestone in vocational training in the Bugisu region.

Dan Nabudere Technical School, founded in 2023, now offers courses in mechanics, carpentry, tailoring, computer science, and more. Although the institution grapples with staffing challenges, it holds immense potential to transform youth unemployment into skilled labor and innovation.

Additional institutions such as Bulluge Technical School and Wapa Memorial College are amplifying this vision by equipping students with practical skills, thereby closing the gap between education and employability.

Moreover, by lobbying for ICT labs under the Uganda Communications Universal Services Access Fund, she is ensuring that students are not left behind in the digital age.Infrastructure development under Hon. Nambozo’s leadership has been both strategic and far-reaching.

As Chairperson of the Roads Committee in Sironko, she has secured funding and ministry commitment for key roads, including:Namagumba Circular Road to Nalugugu, Bugibuni–Bunandasa Bridge, Nangoli–Butandiga and Sonoli–Bukimenya roads, the Oil Seed Road in Bukhulo (under construction), Bukiende–Nalugugu Road (lobbied and approved).

These projects are more than just roads—they are lifelines connecting markets, schools, health centers, and communities, igniting trade, reducing travel times, and cutting transportation costs.

They are already enhancing quality of life and enabling Sironko to attract investment and tourism. Her track record in this space underscores a vital truth: infrastructure is not just concrete and tar—it is empowerment, opportunity, and progress.

True to her community-first philosophy, Hon. Nambozo has rolled out empowerment projects targeting the most vulnerable. From distributing maize, seeds, spray pumps, goats, and piglets to women’s groups, to providing bursaries for underprivileged but brilliant students, her interventions address both immediate needs and long-term aspirations.

The piglet project in Bugibugi, for instance, has allowed women to start small-scale farming enterprises, bringing financial independence and dignity to households.

These efforts are not just charity—they are investments in human potential, promoting self-reliance and gender equality in tangible ways.Hon. Nambozo’s strategic political engagements have opened doors for Sironko at the national level.

She played a central role in inviting and hosting the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Annet Anita Among, enabling direct interaction between top parliamentary leadership and the people of Sironko.

Such visits are critical—they allow decision-makers to understand grassroots challenges firsthand and craft more informed, responsive policies.

Her efforts also brought the 58th Independence Day celebrations to Sironko, drawing dignitaries, boosting local business, and putting the district on the national radar.

This was not only a moment of pride for the residents but also a gateway to economic opportunity, tourism, and cultural promotion.

Why Bamasaba Should Rally Behind Hon. Nambozo

In light of these monumental achievements, it is deeply troubling that Hon. Nambozo faces opposition from certain factions within the district’s party leadership.

Allegations of unfair handling of party affairs and suppression of genuine concerns raise questions about the future of NRM in Sironko. While some seek power through division, Hon. Nambozo has demonstrated that true leadership is about service, not self-interest.

Her transparency, consistency, and grassroots connection make her a rare breed in today’s political environment. President Museveni’s continued trust in her speaks volumes.

Now, it is time for the Bamasaba to unite behind a leader who delivers, not just promises.Hon. Florence Mayoga Nambozo is more than a politician—she is a changemaker, a builder, and above all, a servant of the people.

Her work in Sironko has set a high bar for what effective, people-centered leadership looks like in Uganda. As she continues to shape the future of her district, the people of Sironko—and indeed all Ugandans—would do well to recognize and rally behind her vision.

The journey is far from over, but one thing is certain: Hon. Nambozo’s legacy is already firmly rooted in the hearts, homes, and hopes of the people she serves.

The writer is a key opinion leader in the Elgon Zone.Tel: 0762589133

About Post Author