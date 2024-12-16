ROAD TO 2026! UBOS hands over 60,247 computer tablets to Ministry of ICT

The Permanent secretary Ministry of ICT Aminah Zawedde, said that these will now support various government initiatives.

By Evans Najuna

KAMPALA – Having successfully completed the first ever digital National Population and Housing census (NPHC24), the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) on Monday morning handed over a total of 60,247 computer tablets to the Ministry of Information Communication Technology and National Guidance (ICT). The ministry will then disburse tablets to all government entities for utilisation.

While releasing the tablets, the Execute Director of UBOS, Dr. Chris Mukiza said this has been done in accordance with government’s administration line and ICT is the line Ministry responsible for redistribution. Dr. Mukiza explained among the beneficiary entities of the 60,247 tablets are Electoral Commission, Local Government and Operation Wealth Creation (OWC).

He highlighted that a total of 36,000 rugged tablets have been prepared to help the Electoral Commission in the forthcoming general elections; 23,897 to Local Government units; 21,434 to PDMIS (2 tablets per perish) and Sub-County Community Development Officers (CDOs); 580 tablets to Town Council CDOs; 25 tablets to City Division CDOS; 25 to District IT Officers; 181 to District IT Officers ant Statisticians at Local Governments also 181.

In acknowledging the receipt on behalf of ministry, the Permanent secretary Ministry of ICT Aminah Zawedde, said that these will now support various government initiatives.

She assured the public on distribution to the said key beneficiaries, including the Electoral Commission, Local Governments, and Operation Wealth Creation.

The tablets will facilitate critical government activities such as the electoral process, implementation of the Parish Development Model (PDM), data management for local governments, and monitoring government wealth programs, among others. She welcomed the initiative government’s commitment to enhancing efficiency, coordination, and service delivery across the country.

