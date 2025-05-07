Roko signs Contract to Build NPA Home

In a major breakthrough, Roko Construction Ltd has signed a new contract to build National Planning Authority (NPA) home.

The contract that will see Roko build the 20-storey planning house was signed was signed on May 7th at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development headquarters in Kampala.

The Executive Director of National Planning Authority, Joseph Muvawala signed on behalf of NPA with Roko leadership led by Managing Director, Mark Koeller in the presence of Ministry of finance leadership.

The Planning House will be located at plot 17B, Clement Hill Road in Kampala Central.

The Under Secretary/Accounting Officer Ministry of Finance, planning & economic Development, Dr.Sengonzi Damulira and other technical staff witnessed the ceremony.

The proposed 20-storey building will encompass a total area of 19,250 squaremeters, with four dedicated parking levels.

The facility will feature modern amenities such as office spaces for all NPA directorates, conference facilities, a health and fitness centre, registry and archive facilities, boardrooms, training facilities, library and documentation centre.

The signing is a major milestone for Roko Construction who have already successfully completed the construction of Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development headquarters.

The handover ceremony will take place next month. Roko is also undertaking the construction of parliament of Uganda.

However, the project has been delayed by change in designs to accommodate bomb and bullet modifications, but all works are on course now to enable the 12th parliament use the facilities.

