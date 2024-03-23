Rot at ICT Ministry: Probe files missing at DPP, SHACU

Probe files into allegations of corruption, nepotism and mismanagement at the ministry of ICT and National Guidance have gone missing.

Last year in May, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) commenced investigations into the ministry following tipoff from whistleblowers.

During the investigations, SHACU unearthed several scams within the ministry, such as the misuse and duplication of fuel cards, siphoning of funds meant for the Parish Development Model (PDM) as well as nepotism.

At the centre of this investigation was Aminah Zawedde, the ministry’s permanent secretary.

However, some sources within the ministry claim this was a witch-hunt to tarnish her name.

On several occasions during the investigation, SHACU summoned and questioned Zawedde and a number of top-level ministry officials while a few of them were arrested.

According to sources, Zawedde appeared at least six times at SHACU for interrogation.

FILES GO MISSING

In September, 2023, SHACU completed its investigation and handed over the file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for perusal and guidance on appropriate charges against the implicated officials.

However, up-to-date everyone has gone silent about the matter and there are suspicions that someone is deliberately sitting on the files to frustrate the case.

When contacted for a comment, SHACU spokesperson said investigations were completed and files forwarded to the ODPP.

In a twist of events, the ODPP spokesperson, Jacquelyn Okui, insisted that the files were sent back to SHACU for further investigations.

“The case files were perused and sent back for further investigations,” she said.

“I am sure of the information I have,” she added when pressed by this publication about SHACU’s earlier response that the files are apparently with ODPP.

It is not clear where the files are at the moment. The whistleblowers suspect there could be connivance and collusion between various entities to frustrate justice.

The SHACU report reportedly recommended several changes at ICT ministry but nothing has been done, and this, according to insiders, confirm their fears that there are forces sabotaging within.

THE ROT

According to sources, it was discovered that there are massive flaws in the usage of non-taxable revenue (NTR) by the ministry from entities it supervises such as Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

“It was discovered that a great deal of these funds are diverted to inconsequential things as a way to steal the funds,” said a source who was briefed about the contents of SHACU report findings.

Allegations are that one of the staff in the transport section, Alex Mujuni was caught red-handed with 27 fuel cards in June, 2023, but he was released shortly afterwards after pleas from his masters, the minister and permanent secretary, sources add.

It is further alleged that Mujuni, who joined the ministry as a personal assistant to ICT minister Chris Baryomunsi, hijacked the ministry’s transport department and was de facto head until SHACU investigators swung into action.

“Since taking over as permanent secretary, Zawedde has discarded the old tested ministry technocrats in favour of her self-picked clique with whom she runs the ministry, including Mujuni,” reads the whistleblower report.

PDM SCAM

Another issue that SHACU investigated was the misuse of funds meant for the Parish Development Model (PDM) project. SHACU is said to have discovered the scam in which the designs of the PDM model for the ICT ministry were manipulated.

“SHACU discovered that not only did the permanent secretary okay an inflated procurement for the ministry’s PDM system, the system designers went ahead to manipulate the system to siphon millions. This was only possible because she recruited her own people, loyalists and relatives to manage such key projects in the ministry.”

The whistleblowers further claim that SHACU unearthed a plot in which Zawedde colluded with a local TV station for media publicity.

“As a ministry, we are mandated to first deal with government’s media entities like New Vision and UBC but she [Zawedde] diverted hundreds of millions to this TV for coverage and publicity on flimsy events and she did not stop there; she ensured that it is paid promptly at the expense of any other media house,” the whistleblower report further reads.

“We find this irregular and contrary to the public service regulations and orders.”

The whistleblowers further claim that they have it on solid record that Zawedde has poured hundreds of millions into sabotaging efforts to hold her accountable for the mess in the ministry.

“All was well in the ministry until her [Zawedde] arrival in 2021. She has disrupted all directorates by putting the old guard on Katebe while working with a few individuals that came along with her. As a result, performance of the ministry has declined yet nothing is being done to address the situation,” sources at the ministry add.

PENSIONERS

We are also told Uganda Telecom Limited pensioners who formerly worked under Uganda Posts and Telecommunications Corporation (UPTC) are not happy with the Zawedde. That they have always found difficulty accessing their money and accuse Zawedde of acting indifferent towards them.

“Majority of our former colleagues have no jobs and are nursing ailments and always cursing as to why they ever had to work for a government. This PS, Dr Zawedde is the most ungrateful lady who does not care about anyone apart from herself,” says one of the pensioners who has been chasing her money for more than a year.

