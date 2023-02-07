ROT EXPOSED! Whistleblower names thieves at Bushenyi Ishaka Municipal Council

All is not well at Bushenyi Ishaka Municipal Council if the current developments are to go by.

This is because a whistleblower report paints a picture of a council involved in all scandals (alleged sex, bribery, corruption, intrigue, physical fights, office misuse etc.) you have ever heard of.

And if Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi does not interest himself in the affairs there it may be too late before the municipality goes to the dogs.

In today’s part (1), we shall focus on alleged corruption happening there.

According to a report in our possession, corruption and misuse of office is the order of the day.

We are told the mastermind is Rob. That without his word you cannot get a contract there.

This said person makes sure those who give kickbacks get contracts while competent contractors who can be willing to do the works at a low price and diligently are left crying foul.

That this explains why there is a low turn up of contractors or bidders in dealing with the contracts and tenders that are advertised by the municipality.

“A case in point is some qualified contractor [names withheld for now] wanted a tender for Street parking services. He had all the necessary documentation and qualifications but he was chased away since he was not willing to give Rob kickback,” alleges the whistleblower.

Instead they had to opt for a cooperative contractor with links to a prominent NRM supporter in the area called Hammed.

“That competent contractor was willing to pay Shs5m per month as the reserve price for street parking but he was denied bidding documents. They opted for one that gave Shs4m as reserve price and Shs1m as a kick back every month. It’s the municipality that lost.”

The whistleblower is also asking authorities to find out how the deal to seal Tankhill-Kyeitembe and Police-Bwegiragye roads was awarded.

The deal was awarded to Rock and Dirt Solutions Ltd which has since been linked to one Nuwaga, who has a towering hand there.

“All the hiccups you usually hear in the municipal council regarding giving tenders and contracts and end up causing financial loss to the institution year in and out is the work of Rob and Nuwaga as masterminds. There is also Zuba who works on behalf of Rob to collect most of the tendered sources of revenue on his behalf and runs away with it.”

It should be recalled that in 2018, the Local Government Minister Raphael Magezi ordered the interdiction of Deus Nuwagaba, municipal senior engineer, Robert Nuwagira, procurement officer and Jackson Muhwezi, the municipal treasurer for corruption-related cases.

This was after then Mayor Jackson Kamugasha and several councilors petitioned the minister to intervene in the loss of Shillings 194 million local revenue disbursed to the municipality.

Nuwagaba was accused of having embezzled roads funds leading to shoddy and incomplete road works while Muhwezi was accused of single handedly allocating funds to different sectors without consulting the municipal finance committee.

He was also accused of not preparing monthly financial reports that have since created mistrust and suspicion amongst councilors.

The decision was, however, overturned by the High Court in Mbarara and they were awarded Shs70 million.

Through their lawyers, Ngaruye Ruhindi, Spencer and Company Advocates, the officials argued that the speaker of the municipal council convened a council meeting on March 7, 2018, and passed a resolution interdicting them for allegedly embezzling funds.

They further said that the procedure taken by the council to interdict them was illegal and principles of natural justice were not followed.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Dr Flavian Zeija said that the three officials were put through a lot of inconveniences, both psychologically and physically by going to court to prevent the alleged illegalities. He said they were unsettled at the prospect of losing jobs without being accorded a right to be heard.

“In the result, I award 20 million shillings for each of the applicants and 30 million shillings to Deus Nuwagaba given that his car was vandalized and the respondent is ordered to pay the taxed costs of the suit.”

Justice Zeija also issued an injunction restraining Bushenyi Ishaka municipal officials from implementing the illegalities of the municipal council.

Watch for part (2) of the scandals at the municipal in our subsequent publication.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.