Rotary Cancer Run venue changed from Kololo to UMA Lugogo grounds

Rotaract club of Wakiso Central is set for the run

This year’s Rotary Cancer Run will be hosted at UMA Lugogo Parking Grounds, the organisers have announced.

Held every year, the run aims to raise money to create awareness and access to cheap and better medical care for cancer.

For the past years, the Run has been hosted at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

However, in a statement dated August 5, Rotary Cancer Programme manager Dianah Kagere said that this year’s run will be hosted at UMA grounds as Kololo is undergoing renovations.

“Due to unforeseen renovations at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds by the Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs, the Rotary Cancer Run 2024 will now be hosted at the UMA Lugogo Parking Grounds,” Kagere said.

She added, “We acknowledge that this shift may come as a surprise and deeply regret any inconvenience it causes.”

Kagere assured that the change in location will not affect the run’s activities, routes or the designated parking zones.

“Aligned with our unwavering commitment, we promise to create an unforgettable, impactful experience for every individual involved. Your continued enthusiasm and participation are the lifeblood of this noble cause, and we urge you to keep registering and spreading the word,” she said.

According to Rotary, the run is part of their efforts to raise Shs4 billion towards the completion of the Cancer Treatment Center at Nsambya Hospital, contributing to the overarching target of Shs13.38 billion.

“Your involvement and support play a pivotal role in this journey, and together, we can indeed make a monumental difference in the fight against cancer,” Kagere said.

Get your kit too and be apart of the #RotaryCancerRun24 Register now at http://register.rotaryugandacancer.org/buy/get-kits #SpreadMagicInEveryStep

