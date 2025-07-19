ROYAL GONE! Saudi’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ who spent 20 years in a coma after horror London car crash dies aged 36

Prince Al-Waleed suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2005 after a car accident while studying at a military college in London.

SAUDI Arabia’s “Sleeping Prince” royal who spent 20 years in a coma after a car accident in London has died.

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud tragically passed on Saturday aged 36.

His heartbroken dad Prince Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz confirmed his passing on social media.

He wrote on X: “With hearts believing in Allah’s will and decree, and with deep sorrow and sadness, we mourn our beloved son: Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away today.”

Prince Al-Waleed suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2005 after a car accident while studying at a military college in London.

After the accident, he was hospitalised at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh where he remained in a coma.

The Prince was kept on a ventilator under continuous medical supervision.

Several specialists from around the world were consulted in efforts to help with the Prince’s recovery.

But he sadly never regained consciousness.

His dad Prince Khaled remained very involved in his care and continuously opposed withdrawing life support.

Some minor physical responses from Prince Al-Waleed gave hope that he could be recovering, but he remained in critical condition until he passed.

In 2020, there was a glimmer of hope when he appeared to move his hand, which was caught on camera.

In a clip shared on Twitter by Saudi princess Noura bint Talal Al-Saud and others, a woman was seen greeting the prince by the hospital bed. She said “Habibi, hello. Hello, hello let me see.”

Prince Khalid lifts up his fingers momentarily and puts it down. The woman continued: “Oh, one more, one more. Higher, higher.”

He appears to understand the request and is able to lift his right palm up shortly.

However, no other movements were reported in the years after that, and his death has now been confirmed.

