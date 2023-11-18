Royal Wedding: Kyabazinga weds Queen Mutesi today

Across the 11 counties in Busoga Kingdom, venues have been set up for the Kingdom's subjects to watch the wedding service and reception live.

Today, Saturday, November 18, 2023, the Kyabazinga (King) of Busoga Kingdom, His Majesty William Gabula Nadiope, will be walking down the aisle with his better half, Jovia Mutesi.

Following Katukiiro (Prime Minister) Joseph Muvawala’s announcement early this year that the two would wed in November this year, the Kingdom embarked on months-long preparations that saw a fundraising campaign launched.

The Kingdom is said to have collected billions of shillings from well-wishers, most of which has gone into preparations such as renovations of the Church where the wedding will be held, setting up the reception venue, and ensuring the guests are given a good treat among others.

The church wedding is set to take place at Christ Cathedral in Jinja City, after which the reception will be held at Igenge Palace, the official residence of the Kyabazinga of Busoga.

The wedding ceremony will be graced by quite a number of dignitaries, including the Vice President, Jessica Alupo, who will be representing President Museveni.

Others expected at the event include the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga; the Minister for Presidency, Milly Babalanda; and the Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister, Justine Kasule Lumumba, among other high-profile individuals.

Other kingdoms, such Buganda and Bunyoro are also expected to send dignitaries at the wedding

Across the 11 counties in Busoga Kingdom, venues have been set up for the Kingdom’s subjects to watch the wedding service and reception live. There will also be plenty to eat and drink at all these venues.

In Jinja city and different townships in Busoga, drums rang out throughout Friday as subjects danced, partied, and processioned in the streets ahead of the big day.

Last evening, Katukiro (Prime Minister of Busoga) Joseph Muvawala called for peaceful and responsible celebrations.

“Our joy and celebrations should not negatively affect other people,” he said.

At a press conference that was also attended by security commanders from the region, Muvawala revealed that the wedding at the cathedral will commence at exactly 11:00 a.m. and end at 1:00 p.m.

“We call upon all the people out there to avoid thronging the road to prevent our King from arriving here in time,” he said.

