RPP’s Bulira Combs Home District Luwero for Votes as he Wraps up Campaigns

Bulira Frank Kabinga, the Revolutionary People’s Party (RPP) flag bearer and one of the contenders for the presidency spent the better part of Monday campaigning in his home district Luwero.

The RPP’s presidential candidate was winding up his campaigns as Uganda prepares to begin its 2026 general elections on January 15, when voters head to the polls to elect the President and Members of Parliament, according to the country’s Electoral Commission.

While in Luwero , Bulira, the RPP flag bearer and Leader of the Uganda Federal Democratic Organization (UFDO), who took over UFDO leadership following the death of Aggrey Kiyingi in 2023, his immediate predecessor and mentor said that Uganda should engage changing the country’s top leadership and then organize what he termed as fresh and genuine elections.

Bulira Frank was addressing a rally at Kasana Luwero district.

‘’Elections can’t be trusted for fairness and electing a member of Parliament is a waste of time .It’s better to focus on changing the president then organize fresh elections as he runs an interim government’’, Bulira said.

He has expressed his disappointment towards the current regime claiming it has not managed to develop places depending on the resources they have citing Luwero, where he says pineapples should have transformed locals through value addition like making juice, sweets, cosmetic plants among others for social economic development in the area.

Bulira alleged that he was not traversing the country in the past weeks because all his financial resources were reportedly restricted by the state and warned his sponsors not to facilitate his campaigns. He further promised to promote Agriculture in the Country so that Farmers can change their lives.

During the Monday trail, Bulira started from his Office in Rubaga, Kampala and made a stop over at Wobulenzi and Kasana Lueeero. He promised to bring a Federal system of governance and condemned the poor health systems in Luwero especially at Luwero general hospital stretching it in a sorry state.

He tasked voters to participate in the voting exercise noting that he will protect their votes. Kabinga said Uganda would be better than Dubai by now , accusing the current government of failing to improve the Citizens wellbeing.

Locals in Kireku tasked Bulira to work on the poor education system in their area .

The eight presidential candidates in the 2026 general elections have spent weeks crisscrossing the country, seeking to convince Ugandans to entrust them with the mandate to lead. In a nation of more than 45 million people, the candidates have travelled the country outlining their manifestos and appealing to voters to make an informed choice for Uganda’s highest office.

