Rubanda District Authorities Launch Construction of Hamurwa T.C Administration Block

Rubanda District Authorities have launched Construction of an Administration Office Block worth Ugx 100 million at Hamurwa Town Council Rubanda District.

The launching ceremony was on Thursday presided over by the Rubanda District Deputy RDC Eric Ssewandigi in company of the Rubanda District LC.5 Chairman Ampaire Stephen Kasyaba among other District Officials, at Hamurwa Town Council Headquarters.

Justus Ampeire, the Principal Assistant Town Clerk, the 2nd floor of the Hamurwa T.C Block will be constructed at a tune of Ugx 100 million lobbied from the Central Government through Rubanda East MP, and State Minister of Finance Henry Musasizi Ariganyira.

“We sat down in last year’s budget conference and unanimously agreed to write requesting help from Minister Musasizi. He responded positively by lobbying the Ugx 100 Million and soon we shall have a complete block raised,” he said.

John Habimana the Rubanda District Engineer has revealed that Rubanda General Contractors limited is the Contractor with the construction works at Hamurwa Town Council. The construction details include Framing, Block work, Ring Beam, Roofing, Plastering, installation of doors and Windows, and the time frame is four (4) months.

Stephen Ampaire Kasyaba the Rubanda District LC5 boss said that he had hopes revealed that Rubanda General Contractors limited who were also building the administration offices at the new Bubare Sub county . He asked the Director Robert Tweteise not to betray the trust the District had in him at Hamurwa T.C

Eric Ssewandigi the Rubanda District Deputy RDC cautioned the Contractor against shoddy work, adding that he would personally make routine monitoring and supervision at the construction site, to check the progress of the works in relation to the bills of quantities.

Other Officials at the ceremony include Rubanda DRDC Eric Ssewandigi, District Vice Chairperson Prossy Kesafari, Speaker of Council Mary Waguma, Hamurwa Town Council LC. 5 Councilor Alex Kasajja, Hamurwa Town Subcounty Female LC.5 Councilor Mary Bebwajuba, Bubare Town Council LC.5 Councilor, Obed Mutatiina Kitabutuka Hamurwa Town Council Mayor Teddy Tumwesigye, among others.