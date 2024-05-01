Rubanda District Recovers Over Ugx 54 Million UWEP, YLP Funds

By Moses Agaba

Eric Ssewandigi, the Rubanda District Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) in a remarkable achievement, has successfully recovered over 54 million shillings under the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP) and Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP) between March and April.

Despite numerous attempts to compel loan defaulters to pay, many had become adamant, but Ssewandigi’s tireless efforts and strategic use of his network of GISOs (Gomborora Internal Security Officers) to deliver letters to defaulters finally yielded results. The recovered funds are now safely in the recovery account and will soon be disbursed to deserving beneficiaries.

According to Ssewandigi, the district is still tracking down more defaulters to ensure that the programs benefit other eligible individuals.

According to Wilfred Arinda, the Rubanda District LC 5 Male Youth Councilor, more than Ugx 400 million are defaulted among different youth groups in Rubanda. He revealed that several measures are being put in place to compel them to pay.

The UWEP and YLP programs were introduced by the government to empower women and youth respectively, by providing them with financial support to start and grow their businesses.

The programs aim to reduce poverty, increase economic growth, and promote entrepreneurship among vulnerable groups.

