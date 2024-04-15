Rubanda MP Kamuntu defies M7’s wetlands eviction directive

By Moses Agaba

Rubanda

Moses Kamuntu Mwongyera, the Rubanda West Member of Parliament in Rubanda district in a bold stance against President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s directive to evict farmers and other people from wetlands, has declared war on the government’s proposal, urging farmers to defy eviction orders and continue cultivation.

“We cannot allow history to repeat itself,” declared Hon. Kamuntu. “We won’t permit our people to suffer the same fate as the Batwa. Wetland evictions must cease, and alternative solutions must be sought.”

Emphasizing his solidarity with the people of Rubanda, Kamuntu urged them not to be swayed by the government’s directive. He called on the community to stand firm and fight for their survival, asserting that any government action must consider the welfare of its citizens.

“Leaders must stand with their people,” declared Kamuntu, warning government officials against further harassment and destruction of property. He emphasized that the government’s duty is to protect its citizens and their belongings, not to cause harm or loss.

His remarks came during the eulogy of the late mother of Rubanda District LC5 Chairman Kasyaba Stephen the Late Matilda Kasyaba on Sunday at Kakore – Rugambwa Catholic Parish, where he reaffirmed his unwavering support for the family.

Kamuntu further issued a fervent plea to Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and enforcement teams to cease the eviction of individuals from wetland areas, underscoring the critical importance of these ecosystems to the survival of communities in the Kigezi Sub Region.

He also called upon the RDCs to tell President Museveni that the government evicted the Batwa from Bwindi and Echuya Forests and left them to die because they were not given alternative land. He further says that they won’t allow the people to leave the wetlands and die the way the Batwa were left to die.

Hon. Kamuntu rallied the community to resume cultivation, emphasizing the importance of earning a livelihood and providing for their families, including access to education for their children.

Last Month, farmers from Kigezi sub-region, represented by the Kigezi Farmers Hamwiga Association, petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to protest President Museveni’s directive on wetland eviction. Last year in December following presidential directive the Kigezi sub-region, known for its limited land, had already suffered losses due to previous evictions, with over 200 farmers displaced in districts like Kabale, Rubanda and Rukiga.

President Museveni has on several occasions warned the public against encroaching wetlands for environmental conservation.

In February this year, President Museveni tweeted; “No one should build or buy land in the road reserves or wetlands. You will lose your money and we shall NOT compensate anyone. Your titles will be canceled. Tampering with wetlands is not a good practice for our environment. Even those planting rice in swamps should desist.”

“I will get time and come to Eastern Uganda to talk about growing rice in swamps. You would rather do fish farming which brings the same amount of money while saving the swamps and using the swamp grass for mulching your gardens.”

