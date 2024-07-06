Rubanda Parish Chief coughs  Embezzled Funds to PDM Beneficiaries

Brian Musasiizi July 6, 2024 0

By Moses Agaba

Bazaragye Theodore, the parish chief of Kagunga Parish in Bufundi sub-county, Rubanda West constituency, has returned the  Ugx 3.5 million shillings he had embezzled from Parish Development Model (PDM) beneficiaries.

This recovery was prompted by the swift intervention of Rubanda District Acting Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Eric Ssewandigi.

According to the RDC’s report, Bazaragye had illicitly collected  Ugx  600,000 from Katwiiga Edward,  Ugx 300,000 from Akampurira Prossy,  Ugx  1 million from Turyamwijuka, and  Ugx  100,000 from Ndomugyenyi, among others.

After the recovery exercise, Acting RDC Eric Ssewandigi stated that he had immediately arrested the suspect following public complaints.

Ssewandigi further explained that the next step involves verifying the PDM names of those who have already benefited in the same parish. He has also notified the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) to take disciplinary action against the accused.

Determined to eradicate corruption, Ssewandigi vowed to crack down on such activities in all remaining sub-counties. He cited a recent action taken in Hamuhambo Town Council in Rubanda East, where three officials—Ali Kirarira, Bridget Musimenta, and Asiimwe Bright—were arrested for corruption and misappropriation of government funds.

This followed whistleblowers from Kibuzigye-Hamuhambo PDM Sacco Limited raising concerns about the deletion of names from the PDM beneficiary list and the addition of new names not from their parish or Sacco. Authorities recovered 11 million shillings and ensured it was given to the rightful beneficiaries.

Ssewandigi urged the public to report cases of corruption and embezzlement to his office.

Bufundi sub-county GISO, Kabawoze Lauben, expressed concerns over beneficiaries who abandoned their projects after receiving PDM funds, making monitoring difficult. He also noted that some village chairpersons are unaware of the beneficiaries, exacerbating the situation.

