Rubanda voters set TOUGH conditions for Woman Mp

Rubanda district voters have set tough conditions for district Woman Mp, Prossy Akampurira following the controversial ‘service award’ bonanza to parliamentary commissioners.

In May 2022, the Parliamentary Commission meeting agreed to pay a person to holder service award to then Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LOP) Mathias Mpuuga, Sh500m and as well Sh400m each to backbench commissioners.

Akampurira is one of the commissioners representing the NRM party.

Voters now want her to return the money, apologise publicly and also resign from commissioner job.

“Failure to heed these demands will only further erode MP Prossy’s credibility and standing as our elected representative. We urge her to prioritize the interests of her constituents and demonstrate the integrity and accountability that we expect and deserve from our leaders,” reads a statement denouncing Akampurira by Rubanda Farmers Association.

They say the revelations of her involvement in the unlawful allocation of the ‘service award’ have “shaken us to the core”.

“As constituents who placed our trust and confidence in MP Prossy to represent our interests and uphold the principles of integrity and accountability, we are profoundly disappointed and disillusioned by these actions. This is an insult to every Ugandan struggling to make ends meet. While our education and healthcare systems crumble, these officials prioritize self-enrichment,” the statement adds.

They insist on the refund of them money because it belongs to the people of Uganda and must be used for the betterment of our communities, not for personal gain and he

They want her to apologise for betraying our trust and confidence.

“We expect her to acknowledge her wrongdoing and express genuine remorse for her actions.”

“We cannot allow individuals implicated in corruption and abuse of office to continue holding positions of power and influence within our institutions.”

NUP’s Mpuuga is also facing the same baptism of fire with calls for his resignation.

NRM hasn’t officially commented on the matter.

Akampurira has been contacted for a comment.

GOT A HOT STORY? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP-0777959024 or Email: Redpeppertips@gmail.com . With as much evidence as possible. Source protection/confidentiality is our NO.1 priority.

About Post Author