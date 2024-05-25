Rubanda Woman MP Akampulira faces Sanctions as International Community toughens on Corrupt Leaders

The fight on graft seems to have taken another twist, as we speak information reaching this Publications indicates that away from the Mabati saga that the international community used to sanction Uganda’s Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Anita Among and the former Karamoja ministers; Hon. Mary Gorette Kitutu together with her junior Minister Hon. Agnes Nandutu, now the honte is on the the four parliamentary commissioners who shared Ugx1.7b allegedly as parliamentary award.

These included Nyendo-Mukugwe legislator and former Leader of Opposition Hon. Mathias Mpuuga, Esther Afoyochan, the Zombo District Woman MP; Prossy Akampulira, the Rubanda District Woman MP; and Solomon Silwany, the Bukooli Central Member of Parliament.

The four commissioners came into the public spotlight at the start of this year following reports that they sat and shared Shs1.7 billion as a service award. According to the reports, the former Leader of the Opposition, Mr Mpuuga received Shs500 million while the other three commissioners from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) received Shs400 million each.

This has not only attracted a lot of debate with in Uganda by also across international spectrum. Source privy to this this matter told this publication that the international community currently targeting these commissioners in addition to the recent sanctions that were put on speaker Among and former karamoja ministers.

Apparently, Hon. Prossy Akampulira, the Rubanda District Woman MP and her two colleague Parliamentary commissioners are next on the queue. Speaking with our reporter via a telephone call, Hon. Prossy Akampulira, the Rubanda District Woman MP sounded offensive as she castigated that the money was awarded to them by Parliament. Whereas, when our reporter went to question her on the ongoing collection of signatures towards their impeachment, the legislator hanged off the phone.

Relatedly, a section of MPs has so far raise over 100 signatures to censure Mpuuga, other Commissioners. The exercise is spearheaded by Lwemiyaga County’s Theodore Ssekikubo, Sarah Opendi and Joseph Ssewungu. These signatures are to support the motion of censure for the alleged corrupt Commissioners.

This motion only requires one third of the house, which will be forwarded to the clerk to parliament for consideration on the order paper.

This Publications has also been reliably informed that Mpuuga is privately engaging MPs to discourage them from signing on the motion. On the other hand, the some leaders from NRM secretariat has also requested the party’s Secretary General to engage their Chief whip to put to order to some MPs or even call for a caucus and harmonize the matter before it is subjected to the motion.

However, according to the Tororo District Woman MP, Ms Sarah Opendi, who is also one of the movers of the motion, has expressed concern that a section of legislators are plotting to interrupt the signature collection process. “We have reliable information that some people are planning to grab these lists. This matter has been reported to the Parliamentary Division Police Commander and action will be taken against anybody hoping to grab these lists,” she said.

