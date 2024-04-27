Rubindi parish priest curses politicians involved in waragi politics

Amos Tayebwa

The Assistant Parish Priest of Rubindi Parish in Kashari North, Mbarara district, Fr. Julius Caesar Kamukama, has castigated politicians who bribe electorates by buying them alcohol (Waragi) , salt in exchange of votes.

This call was made during the fundraising drive towards the purchase of beds for St. Johns Primary School Kyakatara in Rubindi Sub-county Kashari North, where about Shs6.8M were collected out of Shs 9M that is required.

“Some things pain me. You are a leader who wants to lead and improve the wellbeing of your people but when they ask for waragi you also give! No! I am convinced in that case that you don’t want to lead the people; you simply want to use the people as a stepping stone. I therefore request all of you, especially our politicians to teach our people that the reason you are into politics is for the development of our areas, it’s for the development of our people,” said Fr. Kamukama.

He added:”I know they [voters] compel you to give them waragi but of no benefit! Alcohol is killing our areas, and especially its killing our youth and that’s painful to see young people consumed in alcohol. So I appeal to you leaders, please stop waragi politics,” he added

Fr. Kamukama has also condemned the politics of sabotage against service delivery.

Fred Mwesigye who was leading the fundraising drive at St. John’s Catholic Church Kyakatara said he is among those whose service delivery crusades have faced sabotage from politicians

“Some people think that when you are doing something good to the community, you are aiming at politics, no, we are aiming at creating leaders. Personally I want to call my fellow Leaders and those in political positions to support projects whether from the Government or from an individual like us, ” Mwesigye cried out.

Mwesigye is a new kid on the block in the politics of Kashari North where he’s gearing up to contest for the Member of Parliament seat against MP Bazir Bataringa Rwankwene commonly known as Omwonyo Gwentunguka.

