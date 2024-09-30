Rugiirwa Katatumba Summoned by Internal Affairs Over Diplomatic Passport Possession

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has summoned Rugiirwa Katatumba to clarify how he came into possession of a diplomatic passport. This follows public concern over ordinary Ugandans acquiring such passports without meeting the criteria.

According to Simon Mundeyi, the Internal Affairs Spokesperson, official records show Rugiirwa has never been issued a diplomatic passport. Instead, he applied for and received an ordinary passport in 2021.

Mundeyi speculated that Rugiirwa may have displayed someone else’s passport, possibly that of Gertrude Katatumba, his mother, who legitimately holds a diplomatic passport due to her marriage to the late diplomat Bonney Katatumba. The ministry has requested that Rugiirwa explain the situation, reiterating that diplomatic passports are reserved for select officials, including ministers, top government officials, and their spouses.

