Rukiga Inventory Officer in Trouble over Forgery theft of Drugs

By Moses Agaba

The Kabale Chief Magistrates Court on Monday further adjourned the case in which the Rukiga inventory officer Memory Ayebare is charged with seven counts theft of drugs, uttering false documents.

Court that was Presided over by the Kabale Grade I Magistrate Pascal Olupot adjourned the case to January 11th 2024 after the trial magistrate Derrick Byamugisha that chief magistrate was absent.

Advertisements

On 19th October 2023 Ayebare was arraigned before the Kabale Chief magistrate Derrick Byamugisha and charged with seven counts theft of drugs, uttering false documents. The charges she pleaded not guilty se was then granted a non cash bail of Ugx 10m and he sureties were each bonded Ugx 20m not cash.

Prosecution says that Ayebare Memory while working as an inventory officer for Rukiga District between May 15th and June 21st 2023 while at Nyakashebeya Health Center II in Kashambya sub county Rukiga District forced a signature and stamp of the Rukiga District health officer.

Also prosecution allege that Ayebare between May 15th and June 29th 2023 while at Nyakashebeya health center II, Ibumba health center II, Kitanga Health center II and Noozi Health center II in Rukiga she knowingly and fraudtly uttered false document to wit a requisition and iisued voucher receipt to one Alex Muhumuza, Maucscent Kemigisha, Perepetwa Nshabaohurira, Golden Mbabazi and Hope Basiimaki.

Prosecution further alleged that Ayebare on May 15 at around midday, while at Nyakashebeya health center II in Kashambya Sub County forged a signature and a stamp for the Rukiga district health officer.