RUKIGA: Nyakagabagaba FC wins Dr. Sylvia’s Youth Football Tournament 2024

By Moses Agaba

Rukiga

Nyakagabagaba Football Club came out on top in the exciting final of Dr. Sylvia’s Youth Football Tournament, defeating Kashekye Football Club in a thrilling match at Bukinda Core PTC playground on Thursday 9th May, 2024.

The tournament, organized by Dr. Sylvia Alinaitwe, Deputy Managing Director of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation, started in January 2024 with all parishes from across all Sub Counties in Rukiga district showcasing talent.

Nyakagabagaba Football Club scored the winning goal in the first half of the final match against Kashekye Football Club, earning them the championship title.

The winners, Nyakagabagaba, went home with a trophy, a Ugx 2 million cash prize, gold medals, as well as footballs, along with other goodies such as full kit jerseys.

The first runners-up, Kashekye Football Club, were awarded a Ugx 1 million cash prize, all courtesy of Dr. Sylvia Alinaitwe, the Deputy Managing Director of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation, in charge of Finance and Corporate Strategy.

Dr. Sylvia expressed her delight at the success of the event, attributing it to divine providence despite the scheduling challenges prompted by personal circumstances. She emphasized the significance of sports engagement in fostering economic prosperity and talent development within communities.

She also announced that the winners will on Friday May 17th 2024 face off with the Parliamentary team that is set to visit Rukiga District.

While officiating at the final match, Kiiza Innocent, the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA), Deputy CEO for Football Development praised Dr. Sylvia’s efforts and emphasized the importance of sports in steering youth away from negative influences.

He promised continued support for talent development in Rukiga district, including training opportunities for referees, coaches, and administrators.

“Nyakagabagaba FC’s win is a testament to the positive impact of sports in communities. With Dr. Sylvia’s leadership and FUFA’s support, young footballers in Rukiga have a promising future ahead,”he said.

Kiiza commended the tournament, emphasizing its focus on talent identification and nurturing. He reiterated FUFA’s commitment to supporting initiatives like Dr. Sylvia’s Youth Football Tournament, which align with their agenda of talent development and youth empowerment.

Highlighting football as a unifying force and a deterrent against negative peer influence, Kiiza pledged FUFA’s continued support for talent development in Rukiga district.”

As Nyakagabagaba FC basked in their well-deserved victory, the tournament served as a testament to the transformative power of sports in shaping lives and building stronger, more vibrant communities.

With Dr. Sylvia Alinaitwe’s unwavering support and FUFA’s backing, the future looks bright for aspiring footballers in Rukiga district, poised to make their mark on the national stage.

Dr. Sylvia’s other empowerment initiatives include planting seedlings, especially coffee seedlings, with the aim of supporting poverty eradication, as coffee is considered one of the most lucrative cash crops not only in Uganda but also on the global markets.

