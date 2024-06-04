Rukiga Woman Mp, RDC on spot for sabotaging M7 aide Namyalo’s programs

Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo, head of Office of the National Chairman – NRM party has disagreed with Fred Nayebare Kyamuzigyita, Rukiga resident district commissioner and Caroline Kamusiime Muhwezi, Rukiga District Woman MP over politicizing wealth creation donations.

Namyalo who has been traversing several regions in the country donating brick and chapati-making machines, groundnuts grinders, sewing machines, maize and cabbage seeds, battery charges and hair salon machines among others to associations said that the donations will lift the beneficiaries from poverty.

Namyalo said that her program, “Self-empowerment” is easier to benefit from than other government programs like Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), Emyooga and Parish Development Model (PDM) among others which involves excessive bureaucracy.

While meeting association members from Kigezi sub-region at Kantare playground in Rutengye parish, Rukiga district, Namyalo clashed with Kyamuzigyita and Kamusiime over politicizing the objectives of the program.

It all started when Kamusiime arrived at the function and found the majority of the association members donning campaign T-shirts popularizing Dr Sylvia Alinaitwe Mwanaki Tumuhairwe, deputy managing director of finance and corporate strategy at the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC).

Mwanaki also a resident of Kamwezi sub-county in Rukiga district has declared her intentions to contest for Rukiga District Woman MP seat in the forthcoming elections in 2026. Namyalo accompanied by Mwanaki arrived a few minutes later and were seen distributing money to members of the association.

Kyamuzigyita accused the organizers of the function of involving politics to create a situation that the donations belong to individuals yet they are from the Office of the President. Kyamuzigtyita argued that the situation creates confusion among the people in the district.

Kyamuzigyita was also backed by Kamusiime who argued that using the program to campaign for people interested in her seat is creating division in the district. In response, Namyalo accused Kyamusizgyita and Kamusiime of sabotaging the program.

Namyalo also denied allegations by Kyamusigyita and Kamusiime that the tools are solely from the Office of the President arguing that the majority are mobilized from well-wishers. Namyalo added that she will not be distracted by saboteurs.

