Rukungiri District Councilors Protest against CAO’s Inaction on resolutions

By Moses Agaba

A section of district counselors in Rukungiri District has protested against the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Hajji Masokoyi Swalihk Wasswa, accusing him of failing to implement council resolutions. The protest took place this afternoon at the Rukungiri District premises.

The protesting counselors include Albert Mugisha Gwamugata of Buyanja Sub County, David Kwebangyira of Kebisoni Town Council and the district chief whip, Benon Kyarisima of Buhunga Sub County, Kenyangi Agnes, district councilor for people with disabilities, Nahurira Winfred of Kebisoni Sub County and Town Council, Tumuranye Alex, Jovia Milly Mbabazi, Annah Barekye of Eastern and Southern Division, and Kabyamagwakyi Benison of Ruhinda Sub County.

The councilors accuse the CAO of ignoring council resolutions and implementing decisions contrary to their directives.

They highlighted several issues, including the failure to collect a daily tax of 2000 UGX from each of the 100 boats at Lake Rwenshama, of which 60 boats belong to the Rukungiri municipality mayor.

They also criticized the CAO for not compensating people with disabilities for land in Bwamawa before proceeding with the development of an industrial park.

Additionally, the counselors are unhappy about the CAO evicting tenants from district houses in Rwamawa, which has resulted in lost revenue for the district. They argue that the CAO should either implement council resolutions or present them back to the council for further discussion if he finds them unlawful.

Joseph Tubyamubona the Rukungiri District Speaker, stated that the CAO has only failed to implement one resolution regarding the Rwamawa land.

He explained that the issue of revenue collection at Rwenshama Lake was assigned to the CAO and the Rukungiri RDC, Steven Nsubuga Bewayo, but conflicts arose due to the involvement of soldiers at fishing sites, which complicated the situation.

In response, CAO Hajji Masokoyi Swalihk Wasswa denied the allegations, stating that he only refrains from implementing unlawful resolutions and advises the council accordingly.

He clarified that the Rwamawa land was transferred to the municipal council when Rukungiri received municipality status, and there is official documentation to support this. The land is being developed to expand the Rukungiri Health Center III by constructing a theatre and maternity blocks.

The CAO urged the councilors to escalate their complaints to his superiors at the Ministry of Local Government or take legal action if they believe his decisions are wrong. He suggested that the counselors’ protest might be driven by political motives.

