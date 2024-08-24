Rukungiri head teacher arrested over chasing fees defaulters

By Moses Agaba

Denies Akatukunda, The head teacher of Karuzigye Primary School in Buhunga sub-county, Rukungiri district, has been arrested for allegedly sending away pupils over defaulting school fees which is total violation of presidential directive.

Akatukunda was on Friday arrested on the orders of Wilberforce Ahimbisibwe Ongom the Rukungiri Deputy Resident District Commissioner (DRDC) after a parent, Caleb Twinomusinguzi, a 70-year-old man, contacted his office to report that his four children had been sent home by the head teacher.

Twinomusinguzi claims to have paid a total of Ugx 120,000 for this term, but he was shocked when the headmaster sent his children home on Monday August 12, 2024 demanding money for last term which resulted in his children to miss the end of term exams.

The head teacher Akatukunda, was then detained, brought to Buhunga Police Post to make a statement, and after finishing up his file case, he was transferred to Rukungiri Central Police Station for further investigations.

Ongom says that the president has made it clear that no child should be sent away over fees, emphasising that schools should instead negotiate with parents.

Ongom said the arrest of Karuzigye Primary School head teacher should serve as a warning to other school heads adding that they will not tolerate people who frustrate government programs.

This is not the first time the head teachers are being arrested in Rukungiri In July2024 , Herbert Musasizi, the head teacher of Kebisoni Integrated Primary School and his PTA chairperson Twesigye Paddy were arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit for unlawfully demanding for money from parents of a government aided school.

Musasizi the head teacher of a Kebisoni town council based school in Rukungiri district together with Twesigye were taken into custody following multiple complaints from parents alleging that the school charges high fees despite government Aid under Universal Primary Education Program.

