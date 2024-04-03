Rukungiri head teacher arrested over defilement

By Moses Agaba

A 58 years old a head teacher in Rukungiri district has been arrested by police over alleged defilement of two minors and indecently assaulting a third one.

Elly Maate the Kigezi regional police spokesman has identified the arrested head teacher as James Babyebuza ,58, a Head teacher of Karukaata Primary School, Nyarushanje Sub county, Rubabo County, Rukungiri district.

He says that the three female victims are aged 15 years, 14years and 12years respectively, all pupils of Karukaata Primary School.

Maate says that it’s alleged that between August 2023 and March 2024, the suspect had unlawful carnal knowledge of the victims while at the school. They decided to open up to the School Senior Woman teacher who alerted the Inspector of Schools who reported at Rukungiri CPS last Thursday on the March 28th 2024 and the suspect was accordingly arrested and in custody at Rukungiri CPS as inquiries continue.

