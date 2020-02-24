Runyankore-Rukiga study Bible Launched

By Our Reporter

The Runyankore-Rukiga study Bible was on Friday (February 21 2020) launched at a function held at Booma Grounds, Mbarara Municipality.

The function, which saw the Runyankore-Rukiga Bible mark 55 years of existence was organized by the Bible Society of Uganda.



The Runyankore-Rukiga Study Bible will be the first of its kind in the indigenous languages of Uganda.



The Guest of Honor was Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development who represented President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.



Amongst the guests were representatives from the family of Rev. Smith who led the activity of translation of the Runyankore Bible 55 years ago.

The Bible unites us as Christians (Anglicans, Pentecostals, Roman Catholics, Seventh Adventists, and Baptists).

“We saw unity in diversity as all leaders of different churches and denominations came together.

We do not have a record of such a function, ever here in Ankole,” Zadock Amanyisa, Communications Officer, West Ankole Diocese said in a release

“I represented H.E Kaguta Museveni at the Celebration of 55 years of the Runyankole-Rukiga bible translation, organized by the Bible Society of Uganda at Boma grounds in Mbarara. I was elated to receive my badge as a life-member of bible society from His Grace Archbishop Bakyenga.

I also received a beautiful translated Runyankore-Rukiga bible ( Baibuli erikwera) from my Lordships the Bishops of Anglican, Catholic, Pentecostal & Seventh-day. H.E M7 thanked the Bible Society Uganda for valuing traditional languages in the teaching of scripture,” Tumwebaze tweeted after the event.

The Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Church, Mbarara Archdiocese, His Grace Paul K. Bakyenga, gave a moving history of the Runyankore-Rukiga (RR) Bible and its translation, highlighting both the Roman Catholic and Anglican aspects.

He emphasized how the Anglican Church took the lead first in translating and how the Roman Catholics used not to read the Bible for themselves but depended on the interpretation of their leaders.

That has long changed. “What came through as a day’s highlight is that the Bible, whose central subject is Jesus Christ, unites us all as Christians. We should obey the Bible; we should not just be religious” said Amanyisa.

West Ankole Diocese was ably represented by Bishop, Rt. Rev. Johnson Twinomujuni, some clergy, and a number of WAD Christians.