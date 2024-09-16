RUSHENYI-NTUNGAMO: Residents, leaders urged to protect water sources as AMDA gives back to communities

The commissioning of this water borehole was headed by the area member of Parliament Naome Kabasharira with AMDA leadership which was held on Friday, September 6, 2024 in Nyarubumba village.

Rushenyi County was one of the beneficiaries in the just concluded Archdiocese of Mbarara Development Association (AMDA) mega health medical camp Rushooka Caravan.

And one of the packages delivered was a donation of a water borehole to the communities surrounding Nyarubumba village where residents and local leaders urged to maintain and protect the available water sources.

In collaboration with AMDA and a Turkish organisation known as NILE Humanitarian Development agency, one borehole was donated to the people of Nyarubumba village as one of the water stressed areas in Rushenyi County.

During the commissioning, residents and local leaders were urged to take control of maintaining and protecting the available water sources in ensuring that there is improvement of clean and safe water in their communities.

According to Chris Gumisiriza, one of AMDA officials, when they were planning to hold a caravan in Rushooka, they came up with an idea of putting up a source of clean water in one of the water stressed areas in Rushenyi County as one way of solving the challenge.

“As AMDA, one of our pillars is environmental sustainability where water comes in as a component. And when we came here for a pre-visit we came up to partner with the office of the Member of Parliament and NileHumanitarian to support this cause because it keeps within our development goal,” said Gumisiriza.

Naome Kabasharira, the Rushenyi Member of Parliament urged the people of Nyarubumba and other areas that have got some water sources to protect them.

“ I am glad that we are trying to solve the water stress issue in some of our areas. For example Nyarubumba cell is one of the water stressed areas in our constituency, but I appreciate that this area has now benefited from the group of AMDA and their partners NILEHumanitarian. I therefore call upon the people of Nyarubumba that you have got this chance please don’t misuse it, protect this water especially the local leaders to ensure this facility is safe so that you don’t encounter expenses in repair,” said Kabasharira, MP Rushenyi County.

Gloria Kamayangi, one of the aspiring Ntungamo District Woman MP’s mentioned that it has been established that most areas in Ntungamo District are water stressed, something that challenges the government to stretch its arm and bring water closer to people.

“I appeal to the government of Uganda to try hard and construct water facilities and make it easily accessible by people. I also call upon non-government organizations to partner with us and the government to identify the most water stressed areas so that they can support us,” said Kamayangi.

