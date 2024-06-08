RUSSO-UKRAINIAN WAR: Gen.Museveni Meets Ukraine Ambassador

WE TALK SENSE | June 8, 2024 0

together with his delegation in a meeting with President Museveni at State house in Entebbe on 7th June 2024.

His Excellency, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, held a meeting with H.E. Andrii Pravednyk, the Ambassador Ukraine to Uganda, on Friday, May 7, 2024, at State House, Entebbe.

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Kenya’s areas of responsibility include Burundi, Malawi, Union of Comoros Islands, Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda.

Ukrainian ambassador to Kenya H.E Andrii Pravednyk together with his delegation in a meeting with President Museveni at State house in Entebbe on 7th June 2024.

During the meeting, President Museveni and Ambassador Pravednyk engaged in fruitful discussions, addressing various areas of mutual interest such as economic cooperation, trade relations, and security.

The courtesy call underscored the commitment of both Uganda and Ukraine to strengthening their diplomatic ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

 

About Post Author

WE TALK SENSE |

editor

See author's posts

More Stories

Minister Mutuuzo salutes M7’s PISGBC project

WE TALK SENSE | June 8, 2024 0

Power struggles rock Uganda Railways

WE TALK SENSE | June 7, 2024 0

Minister Kabanda woos parents to M7’s free skilling initiative

WE TALK SENSE | June 7, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *