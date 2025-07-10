Rwakakamba explains the emotive issue of Rukungiri Industrial Park

Today on the Rukungiri political Forum, I explained the sticky and emotive issue on the status of Rukungiri Industrial Park (Bwambara).

I told members that the key issue of gazetting the Industrial park ahead of many areas in Uganda that were not steadfast on offering free land was successfully done.

Rukungiri leadership did a good job supporting the Uganda investment authority work in district council and Cabinet.

Now the Industrial Park is embedded in government official plans. Feasibility was done, next is to complete the master plan, then infrastructure (industrial electricity, industrial water, Industrial waste treatment, Internet fibre etc), then land plotting and coding, then allocation of land to investors to set up factories. Rukungiri Industrial park in Bwambara will be operationalised.

What NEXT? Now the job is for the next Parliament to work with the Executive and push for resources (money) to get the execution done.

President Yoweri Museveni is fully behind implementation of this and other industrial parks across Uganda.

In fact, for the case of Rukungiri, The President advised Steel and Tube Company to set up a steel factory at Bwambara. Mr Joseph Yiga, the Founder and CEO of Steel and Tube sent his technical team to Bwambara, Rukungiri and did initial soil tests. They also met the district leadership. All these efforts will lead to substantial stuff that will transform Rukungiri district and that park of Uganda. It was an honor to engage thousands on the Rukungiri Political Forum.

