Rwakakamba explains the emotive issue of Rukungiri Industrial Park

Brian Musaasizi | Editor July 10, 2025 0
1003763010

Rwakakamba explains the emotive issue of Rukungiri Industrial Park

Today on the Rukungiri political Forum, I explained the sticky and emotive issue on the status of Rukungiri Industrial Park (Bwambara).

I told members that the key issue of gazetting the Industrial park ahead of many areas in Uganda that were not steadfast on offering free land was successfully done.

Rukungiri leadership did a good job supporting the Uganda investment authority work in district council and Cabinet. 

Advertisements

 Now the Industrial Park is embedded in government official plans. Feasibility was done, next is to complete the master plan, then infrastructure (industrial electricity, industrial water, Industrial waste treatment, Internet fibre etc), then land plotting and coding, then allocation of land to investors to set up factories. Rukungiri Industrial park in Bwambara will be operationalised.

What NEXT? Now the job is for the next Parliament to work with the Executive and push for resources (money) to get the execution done.  

President Yoweri Museveni is fully behind implementation of this and other industrial parks across Uganda.

In fact, for the case of Rukungiri, The President advised Steel and Tube Company to set up a steel factory at Bwambara. Mr Joseph Yiga, the Founder and CEO of Steel and Tube sent his technical team to Bwambara, Rukungiri and did initial soil tests. They also met the district leadership. All these efforts will lead to substantial stuff that will transform Rukungiri district and that park of Uganda. It was an honor to engage thousands on the Rukungiri Political Forum. 

About Post Author

Brian Musaasizi | Editor

editor

See author's posts

More Stories

1003749601

Housing Finance Bank Hosts Customer Forum in Mbale to Strengthen Community Engagement in the Eastern Region

Brian Musaasizi | Editor July 10, 2025 0
GvZkqkwWEAE2oNC

Equity Bank,Partners Launch Top 100 Mid-Sized Companies Survey 2025

Brian Musaasizi | Editor July 10, 2025 0
Addressing aPublic Rally at Wampewo Community playground – 7th July 2025 - 21

Museveni urges Wakiso Residents to focus on Wealth Creation

Brian Musaasizi | Editor July 8, 2025 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *