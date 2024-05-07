Rwampara Mp Karuhanga in Shs5m debt shame

The MP for Rwampara East in Rwampara district, Julius Tusiime Karuhanga risks legal consequences for failure to pay Shs9,600,000 debt.

Karuhanga was on 30th April, 2024 served with an intention to use notice by lawyers from MARK MWESIGYE & CO. ADVOCATES on behalf of their client Anne Natwijuka.

He has up to 12th May to clear this debt or face court music.

It is alleged that on 1st August, 2023 Mp Karuhanga approached Natwijuka for a soft and friendly loan to a tune of Shs5m.

He was supposed to pay back Shs6.3m as the full and final payment and in a 30 days period or by the end of the same month (August).

However, nine months later, Karuhanga is yet to pay back.

And it has now accumulated to Shs9.6m.

“That its appalling and quite unfortunate that since then you have not paid our client her money but have kept her in a pack of lies and mendacities. That our client has been patient with you and has on several occasions reminded you to pay the monies but you have kept in hide and seek games well aware that society regards you in high esteem and regard with a duty to preserve the status of being a Honourable in society,” the notice reads in part.

And it further adds: “That since you have failed to honor your obligations as agreed, our client shall unleash the legal kit against you, your name, image to recover her money that was advanced to you. That our client has instructed us to make sure that you instantly pay all her pending monies which is to the tune of UGX 9,600,000/= by the 12th May 2024.”

Failure to honour this ultimatum, lawyers have stringent instructions to seek further unforgiving legal remedies “at the expense of your title as a Member of Parliament, your image, reputation and we shall subject you to public judgment and verdict using all the platforms and above-board gears available.”

He will also be liable to legal costs and damages.

This is Karuhanga’s first term in parliament.

Efforts to reach Karuhanga for a comment were futile by press time.

Recent reports indicate that many MPs are swimming in debts and many have been jailed since 2021.

Notable ones include Davis Kamukama, Patrick Mutono, Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari and Yovan Adriko.

Last year, the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, issued a stern warning to moneylenders, threatening to cancel the Memorandums of understanding (MoU) signed between parliament and some moneylenders.

Her decision came in response to reports of moneylenders harassing members of parliament (MPs) with exorbitant interest rates. Among expressed her concern over MPs frequently ending up in court due to these harsh conditions and demanded that the moneylenders behave appropriately.

