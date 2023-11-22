Rwanda tops IMF list of countries with worst road infrastructure in Africa

The list is a result of IMF working papers on the quality of roads

Rwanda has shockingly topped the list of countries with the worst road infrastructure on the African continent.

The list, which was recently released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), indicated 10 African countries with the worst road infrastructure.

The IMF created a new way to assess the condition of cross-country roads by using Google Maps’ average speed between major cities. This Mean Speed (MS) score is a useful stand-in for assessing accessibility and road quality.

Uganda was shockingly not among the countries on this list.

Below is the list of countries with the worst road infrastructure, according to IMF:

Rank Country Mean score 1 Rwanda 47 2 Guinea 50 3 Burundi 51 4 Madagascar 51 5 Gambia 53 6 Nigeria 55 7 Ghana 56 8 Cameroon 56 9 Tanzania 57 10 Kenya 57

